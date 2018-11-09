City tattooist offering rose designs to support 21-year-old’s life-saving cancer treatment fund

A Norwich tattooist is using his artistic talents to help fund a young musician’s life-saving cancer treatment.

Jason ‘Hewy’ Hewitt is offering customers rose tattoos in aid of Billy Clayton, who has been fighting bone cancer since 2015.

The designs cost £70 and all proceeds go towards an online campaign to help pay for the 21-year-old’s immunotherapy treatment.

Mr Hewitt, 48, who owns HD13 Custom Tattoo on Grapes Hill, said seven people have so far had a “rose for Billy”, raising almost £500.

He said: “Billy’s mum is a family friend and just before his latest round of treatment I designed a rose tattoo for him, which he had on his forearm.

“I had these other rose designs from a while back and we felt as though we should do something to help.”

Billy, who lives in Norwich, was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma at the age of 18.

After seeing no results from chemotherapy he now needs to raise £200,000 for specialist treatment which is not available on the NHS.

His campaign has already been supported by musician Charli XCX, who is a fan of his music.

Speaking to this newspaper back in August, Billy said the disease put a sense of “impending doom” on his day-to-day life.

But he was optimistic the treatment, which will be at the Cegat clinic in Germany, would put his cancer into remission.

His mother, Rebecca Lawrence, who works as a nurse, said Mr Hewitt’s rose tattoos were “fantastic”.

She said: “Billy is obsessed with roses and when he said he wanted a tattoo I thought if anyone is going to do it, it has to be Hewy.”

Mr Hewitt, who lives in Dereham and has been a tattooist for more than 20 years, said the designs take about 90 minutes to finish and come in a variety of colours.

He added: “Money can be tight and I think when people donate to charity they don’t always get anything back for it.

“So these are for people who want to give that little bit extra and have something to show for it.”

• To book a Rose for Billy tattoo, search for HD13 Custom Tattoo Norwich on Facebook.

• To donate to Billy’s treatment, visit www.gofundme.com/life-saving-treatment-for-billy