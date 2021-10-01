Scaffolding and wall cutting could save Tara from bee swarm
- Credit: Buzz-Off Honey/Denise Bradley
A honeybee removal specialist has said there is "150pc chance of a solution" to rid a terrified tenant of her insect horror.
Tara Skyring, 26, of Woodhill Rise in Norwich, has been living in "constant fear" over a swarm of bees which has established itself in her walls, bathroom vent and under her kitchen appliances.
She has a phobia of the buzzing critters and her anxiety has caused many a sleepless night.
But there may be light at the end of the tunnel with Louise Chapman, owner of Norwich-based Buzz-Off Honey Bee, saying the bees can be safely removed.
Ms Chapman, who founded the service in June 2020, said: "I was horrified to hear a beekeeper saying the only way would be to kill them. They must not be killed as they are endangered.
"There is 150pc a solution. We could get them out.
"It is a structural issue and the council own the building so we would need them on board."
Similar jobs undertaken by Buzz-Off Honey Bee have entailed using a thermal imaging camera to locate the bees before cutting sections of the wall out to locate the colony and minimise disruption.
Scaffolding is used with Ms Chapman taking a builder and beekeeper to sites, alongside a transportation hive.
Ms Chapman, whose other business Lady Mole Catcher has been running in Norfolk for nearly a decade, deals with pests such as hornets, wasps and flies.
Miss Skyring said Buzz-Off Honey Bee's plans sounded ideal.
"It is obviously not going to look great but it is better in the long-run," she added.
The 26-year-old is on the council's housing list as she tries to escape from the bees.
"Even if I moved out the next tenant would have to put up with it," Miss Skyring said.
The city council previously advised Miss Skyring to contact a pest control service or local beekeeper association.
Miss Skyring, who is currently not in work due to her health, is unable to afford a private pest control service.
The city council has been contacted for comment about working with Buzz-Off Honey Bee to help Miss Skyring.
Buzz-Off Honey Bee move bees between April and September.