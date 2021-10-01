Scaffolding and wall cutting could save Tara from bee swarm

Published: 5:00 PM October 1, 2021

Buzz-Off Honey Bee say there is a solution to safely remove the bee swarm from Tara Skyring's home using scaffolding - Credit: Buzz-Off Honey/Denise Bradley

A honeybee removal specialist has said there is "150pc chance of a solution" to rid a terrified tenant of her insect horror.

Tara Skyring, 26, of Woodhill Rise in Norwich, has been living in "constant fear" over a swarm of bees which has established itself in her walls, bathroom vent and under her kitchen appliances.

She has a phobia of the buzzing critters and her anxiety has caused many a sleepless night.

But there may be light at the end of the tunnel with Louise Chapman, owner of Norwich-based Buzz-Off Honey Bee, saying the bees can be safely removed.

Louise Chapman is safe behind her protective gear, no matter how curious the bees are - Credit: Louise Chapman/Buzz Off

Ms Chapman, who founded the service in June 2020, said: "I was horrified to hear a beekeeper saying the only way would be to kill them. They must not be killed as they are endangered.

"There is 150pc a solution. We could get them out.

The bee nest in the vent above Tara Skyring's bathroom window. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"It is a structural issue and the council own the building so we would need them on board."

Similar jobs undertaken by Buzz-Off Honey Bee have entailed using a thermal imaging camera to locate the bees before cutting sections of the wall out to locate the colony and minimise disruption.

Bees had moved into the cavity on the front of this Hethersett property and established a large hive - Credit: Louise Chapman/Buzz Off

Scaffolding is used with Ms Chapman taking a builder and beekeeper to sites, alongside a transportation hive.

Ms Chapman, whose other business Lady Mole Catcher has been running in Norfolk for nearly a decade, deals with pests such as hornets, wasps and flies.

Miss Skyring said Buzz-Off Honey Bee's plans sounded ideal.

"It is obviously not going to look great but it is better in the long-run," she added.

A throwback to when Buzz-Off Honey Bee removed honeybees from a wall cavity in Bircham Newton, Norfolk - Credit: Buzz-Off Honey Bee

The 26-year-old is on the council's housing list as she tries to escape from the bees.

"Even if I moved out the next tenant would have to put up with it," Miss Skyring said.

The city council previously advised Miss Skyring to contact a pest control service or local beekeeper association.

Tara Skyring has taped up the bathroom vent on the inside trying to stop bees from the nest coming into the flat - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Miss Skyring, who is currently not in work due to her health, is unable to afford a private pest control service.

The city council has been contacted for comment about working with Buzz-Off Honey Bee to help Miss Skyring.

Tara Skyring in her kitchen where the bees are collecting on the window sill from their nest in her bathroom vent - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Buzz-Off Honey Bee move bees between April and September.