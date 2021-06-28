Why is a tank driving down a Norwich street?

Published: 12:38 PM June 28, 2021

The tank was driving down Belsize Road, at the top of Kett's Hill, in Norwich on Sunday. - Credit: Karen Gaffney

People could not believe their eyes when a tank rolled down their street in Norwich.

Karen Gaffney came out of her home on Sunday lunchtime after hearing a loud sound on Belsize Road, at the top of Kett's Hill, to see a tank covered in purple flowers, moving through the street.

The Norwich resident said she had no idea where the tank had come from beforehand or where it ended up but shared the photo on Twitter, taken just before midday.

She said: "It's a terraced street with cars parked on both sides. There was not a lot of wriggle room.

"I do not know where it was going. What was it doing in a terraced street?

You may also want to watch:

"It's the most exciting thing in the street for a while.

"Someone was making sure it was not going to hit any vehicles. It was very loud and that's what drew my attention.

"It was very loud and very slow.

"My partner said it is an armoured personnel carrier but to a novice that's a tank."

Did you see the tank yesterday or are you its owner? Get in touch by emailing clarissa.place@archant.co.uk