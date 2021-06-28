Why is a tank driving down a Norwich street?
- Credit: Karen Gaffney
People could not believe their eyes when a tank rolled down their street in Norwich.
Karen Gaffney came out of her home on Sunday lunchtime after hearing a loud sound on Belsize Road, at the top of Kett's Hill, to see a tank covered in purple flowers, moving through the street.
The Norwich resident said she had no idea where the tank had come from beforehand or where it ended up but shared the photo on Twitter, taken just before midday.
She said: "It's a terraced street with cars parked on both sides. There was not a lot of wriggle room.
"I do not know where it was going. What was it doing in a terraced street?
You may also want to watch:
"It's the most exciting thing in the street for a while.
"Someone was making sure it was not going to hit any vehicles. It was very loud and that's what drew my attention.
Most Read
- 1 Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich
- 2 Investigation launched after lorry carrying chickens overturns on A11
- 3 Man dies in Wymondham house fire
- 4 Could disused Norwich railway station return to serve new homes?
- 5 How A47 roadworks are affecting 999 services and businesses
- 6 Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line
- 7 Move to sell Norwich Airport Industrial Estate 'inevitable but regrettable'
- 8 Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze
- 9 City set to beat rivals to Gilmour signing
- 10 Council-owned Norwich airport industrial estate to be sold off
"It was very loud and very slow.
"My partner said it is an armoured personnel carrier but to a novice that's a tank."
Did you see the tank yesterday or are you its owner? Get in touch by emailing clarissa.place@archant.co.uk