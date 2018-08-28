New food delivery service is open for business in Norwich

Takeaway Taxi founder Milon Miah with one of their delivery vehicles Archant

A new food delivery service which hopes to rival its big name competitors has arrived in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Takeaway Taxi delivery rider Takeaway Taxi delivery rider

Takeaway Taxi offers customers a ‘within the hour’ delivery service of their favourite fast food, including McDonald’s, Subway and Five Guys.

Launched in Ipswich by Milon Miah in 2010, the company has since grown and today operates in Bury St Edmunds, Colchester, Martlesham and Kesgrave, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth.

It has one manager in each location who sets up and runs the business before taking on other drivers once the franchise becomes a success.

The Norwich operation is run by Jamie, who preferred not to give his surname, who launched Takeaway Taxi in the city as a fresh start after struggling to make a living in London’s gig economy.

The 21-year-old, who grew up in Norfolk, moved to London in 2016 in search of work after dropping out of college and finding himself unemployed.

He said: “I moved to London for the work, but it all went a little bit wrong,”

He said that in order to make enough money he was working extremely long hours and moving from hostel to hostel in a bid to find an area where there were enough orders.

“Sometimes I wasn’t even getting two hours sleep and I didn’t have a fixed address while I was in London,” he said.

“I was staying in hostels as cheaply as I could, only having a locker and sharing a room with 30 or 40 people.

“Now I’ve got the opportunity to grow [something] and [there are] better outcomes for the future.

“This is a brilliant opportunity and I’m so lucky to that I have come across it, this is what I need. I love it.”

Mr Miah, the owner of Takeaway Taxi, said part of the company’s ethos was to treat its staff well. He said: “We set very high standards for ourselves, giving all our drivers on the road training before we let them go out delivering.

“We’re also keen that our drivers make a decent living, letting them keep at least 80pc of the income from deliveries.”

The other food delivery names

Takeaway Taxi is the latest food delivery service to come to Norwich, joining the likes of Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

All three have a presence in the city, and their employees can be spotted driving or cycling around the city.

Deliveroo launched in Norwich in 2015 and since then more than 90 restaurants have signed up to the platform, which operates across the city and, as of September 2018, employed 80 people.

A spokesperson for the company said of the 90 Norwich restaurants signed up to the platform, 60pc are independents.

Uber Eats, which arrived in the city in May this year, currently partners with 30 restaurants, including Just Eat which has operated in Norwich for more than 10 years and has 73 partnerships in the city centre.

A spokesperson for the company said the majority of its orders are delivered to customers’ doors by independent partners.