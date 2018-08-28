Video

Take a look inside the new Lidl supermarket in Sprowston

L-R Lidl staff members Sarah Newby, Steve Houldsworth and Sharon Russell Credit: Louisa Baldwin Archant

A new Lidl store has opened its doors on the outskirts of Norwich which was first proposed two years ago.

The 18,000 square foot shop is in Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston and includes 120 parking spaces and an in-store bakery.

The shop also has six self-service checkouts to speed up the payment process and has brought 40 new jobs to the area.

To celebrate the opening, there are special offers in-store and free refreshments for customers.

The ribbon was also cut by local children at nearby Falcon Junior School and shoppers were queuing up outside before the store opened at 8am.

Aimi Gotterson-Frost, deputy manager of Lidl Sprowston, said: “I’ve been with Lidl for five years and previously I was in the store in Drayton Road which is quite different.

“It’s along the same lines of a Lidl you’ve been to before with a fresh bakery and big fruit and vegetable section but new for this store we have self-service checkouts and previously in Drayton Road we didn’t have any.

“In the middle of Lidl we have opening offers for this weekend and Black Friday offers - the opening offers are exclusive to Lidl in Sprowston and the other deals are in all stores.

Despite the supermarket being located just 100 metres behind the 24 hour Tesco Extra, she thinks that the two will be able to exist together.

“I think with where we are it’s a rapidly expanding and you’ve got the housing estates behind all developing and I think we can live harmoniously.

“The reaction so far has been really good and positive and people are very excited to have another option in Sprowston.”

The German chain first lodged a licencing application in 2016 and construction began in early 2018.

Earlier this year, Lidl opened a new store on Aylsham Road in Mile Cross, after closing a branch 400m away in Copenhagen Way.

It also recently opened a new £4.5m branch in the West Norfolk village of Heacham, while plans have also been approved for a new store in Common Lane North, Beccles.

