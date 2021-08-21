Rise in young people seeking project support after lockdown

Published: 5:27 PM August 21, 2021

A youth project has been "inundated" with young people coming forward for support after the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Sprowston Youth Engagement Project (SYEP) provides a safe space for teenagers to socialise, meet friends and learn new skills with projects for those aged 11 to 17 and 18 to 24-years-old.

Project lead Clare Lincoln said the group has had many parents get in touch after restrictions began to ease asking for help for their children.

The logo for the Sprowston Youth Engagement Project [SYEP] - Credit: SYEP

Miss Lincoln said: "The lockdowns and schools being closed had a massive impact on young people and their mental health. Parents are worried about their children and looking for something they can engage in.

"Many are finding us online and thinking we look like a positive project."

Clare Lincoln, project lead for SYEP (Sprowston Youth Engagement Project) - Credit: SYEP

The SYEP is ran a football tournament this weekend for youngsters.

The project has a total of three regular teams with 15 players in the under 16s side, 20 in the under 18s and 30 young adults who play for a SYEP team in the Norwich and District Sunday League.

The teams are currently playing at Sewell Park but Miss Lincoln said she is in contact with Sprowston Town Council about playing at the recreation ground.

Alongside football, SYEP has been hosting bike building projects as well as a scheme with the Royal Horticultural Society.

"We are looking at different ways of reaching out to young people," Miss Lincoln said.

SYEP originally started running one youth group but now delivers youth led activities six days a week which includes support services, volunteer opportunities and intergenerational projects.

Miss Lincoln will also be running the Manchester Marathon on Sunday, October 10 to raise as much money as possible for the SYEP to provide more projects and support for teenagers in the area.

Her fundraising page states the last 10 months has had an impact, and as a small charity, the upcoming year will be full of uncertainty in terms of funding.

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/208id2zq9c to donate.