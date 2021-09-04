Kids turn boarding into bonding

Published: 7:00 AM September 4, 2021

Ash Lever of ABC Skateboarding Norwich delivered skateboarding sessions for the SYEP activities day in Sprowston - Credit: Contributed

More than 60 city youngsters turned out armed with their skateboards for a day of community bonding.

The Sprowston Youth Engagement Project (SYEP) organised a day of fun for local kids, hosting skating lessons and a police car for people to sit in.

The event took place from noon and carried on into the evening on Friday, with the team behind the event saying it was a roaring success.

Youngsters enjoying a skateboarding session during the SYEP activities day - Credit: Contributed

Speaking about the event, SYEP project leader Clare Lincoln, said: "It's gone really well. More than 60 people engaged with the activities and it has been nice to talk to parents and hear their feedback about the community outreach over the summer.

"It's the end of the summer holidays so it is nice to put on a day for them to enjoy."

Ash Lever of ABC Skateboarding Norwich gave skateboarding lessons with the ages of the youngsters in attendance ranging from five to 19-year-olds.

The event is the first of its kind with beanbags and a SYEP caravan also there for the children to relax.

Miss Lincoln said the police presence enabled the children to sit in the car, turn on the lights and build a rapport with officers.

She added: "It's all about community relations. People can see the police in quite a negative way so we saw this as an opportunity to invite them along so the children can build relationships with the police."

SYEP held an activities day for more than 60 youngsters in Sprowston - Credit: Contributed

Town mayor John Ward and other Sprowston town councillors attended during the day which was deemed a success.

LB Coaching, which works in partnership with the county council to provide free holiday activities, delivered the sport for the children on the day.

SYEP has previously sought to resolve issues of anti-social behaviour being raised during community meetings with loud music and drug complaints being reported in public spaces.

Sports activities set up for the SYEP day of fun at the recreation ground - Credit: Contributed

Miss Lincoln said: "Building up a rapport with children means we can challenge them more to take on board rather than a member of the community coming over, maybe in a a slightly aggressive way.

"It means we can tell them not to get involved in certain things which they are more likely to engage with if they know us."