Tomahawk axe and sword seized from Norwich home during raid on cannabis farm

PUBLISHED: 16:44 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:45 27 November 2018

Weapons and cannabis found in the Silver Triangle area of Norwich. Photo: Norwich police

Archant

A tomahawk axe and sword were seized when police raided a cannabis set-up at a Norwich home.

The Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team said they executed a warrant in the silver triangle area of Norwich on Tuesday morning, when they discovered the plants. But alongside the drugs, they also discovered a loot of weapons, including knives, a sword and a tomahawk axe.

They said one person was arrested in connection with the find.

