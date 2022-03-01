No 'clear timescale' for when Sweet Briar Road will reopen

Sweet Briar Road will remain closed as works to make the busy city thoroughfare safe once more are carried out.

The bustling road was closed off on February 17 after the embankment beneath the road fell through due to a burst pipe.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “Our teams are continuing to work on Sweet Briar Road to reinstate the embankment and repair a damaged pipe.

“The work on the embankment and the road will continue throughout the next month.

"Unfortunately we cannot provide a clear timescale due to the nature of the work, however our teams are working continuously and as quickly as possible to have this area cleared and open for the public.

"As the work progresses we will ensure we provide updates on the duration of the work.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we continue with this emergency work.”