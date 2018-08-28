Meeting called to rally support for anti-development protest

Campaigners with their 'Save Swainsthorpe' posters protest a planning application by local farm equipment supplier Ben Burgess. Photo: Bethany Wales Archant

A campaign group which vowed to take on big business in a disagreement over a planned industrial site has called a meeting to discuss the future of the small village.

Frustration has been growing among residents in Swainsthorpe near Norwich following an application by local farming equipment supplier Ben Burgess to build its new headquarters on the edge of the village.

The application, which the company claim will be sympathetic to its green surroundings and boost the local economy, has been met with fierce opposition and sparked the launch of a resident run campaign group.

Swainsthorpe Parish Council will co-host the meeting, which will be held at St Peter’s on Church Road, Swainsthorpe at 7 pm on Thursday January 24.

The parish council is currently reviewing the planning application having been given an extension until Tuesday February 19 to comment on the proposals.