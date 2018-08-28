Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Meeting called to rally support for anti-development protest

PUBLISHED: 15:56 21 January 2019

Campaigners with their 'Save Swainsthorpe' posters protest a planning application by local farm equipment supplier Ben Burgess. Photo: Bethany Wales

Campaigners with their 'Save Swainsthorpe' posters protest a planning application by local farm equipment supplier Ben Burgess. Photo: Bethany Wales

Archant

A campaign group which vowed to take on big business in a disagreement over a planned industrial site has called a meeting to discuss the future of the small village.

Frustration has been growing among residents in Swainsthorpe near Norwich following an application by local farming equipment supplier Ben Burgess to build its new headquarters on the edge of the village.

The application, which the company claim will be sympathetic to its green surroundings and boost the local economy, has been met with fierce opposition and sparked the launch of a resident run campaign group.

Swainsthorpe Parish Council will co-host the meeting, which will be held at St Peter’s on Church Road, Swainsthorpe at 7 pm on Thursday January 24.

The parish council is currently reviewing the planning application having been given an extension until Tuesday February 19 to comment on the proposals.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Axes, swords and a crossbow among stash of weapons seized from flat

Stash of weapons seized by police from Earlham property. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

Pixiwoo sisters Nicola Haste and Samantha Chapman. Steve Adams

Most Read

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Axes, swords and a crossbow among stash of weapons seized from flat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich police officer punched in the face

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Norwich City transfer rumours: Nelson Oliveira set for Reading medical

Nelson Oliveira is reportedly set for a Reading medical Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Heavy fog cloaks Norwich in haunting scenes

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists