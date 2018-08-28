Search

Survey reveals some parents in Norwich will spend more than £200 on gifts for each child this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 13:48 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:48 04 December 2018

A survey has revealed the amount of money the average Norwich parent will spend on each of their children this Christmas. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A survey has revealed the amount of money the average Norwich parent will spend on each of their children this Christmas. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A survey has revealed the mounting financial pressures on parents during the festive season.

New figures claim the average parent in Norwich will spend £109.95 per child on Christmas presents compared to £60.75 a generation ago, with 15pc of parents in Norwich set to spend more than £200 on Christmas presents per child.

The survey, by VoucherCodes.co.uk, found almost 60pc of parents in Norwich believe their children ask for more presents than they did at their age and highlighted how the expense of Christmas has increased for the average modern family as a result of meeting these greater expectations.

Parents under the age of 35 said they found the pressure particularly high, with 59pc saying they’re saving money for Christmas by mid-November in contrast to just a 33pc saving at the same time a decade ago.

The study also claims over 40pc of people in Norwich admit they buy Christmas gifts without knowing if their children would actually want them with 27pc of those who took part in the survey confessing they’ve been guilty of buying “rubbish presents” because they left it too late to go shopping.

The survey reported the most popular gift for children is still toys, with games consoles following close behind and mobile phones coming in at third place.

