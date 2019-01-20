Super blood moon set to dominate Norfolk skies

A super blood moon is due to rise over Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Soon we’ll see a total lunar eclipse bathe the full moon in red light. Whether you find the idea of a blood moon creepy or fascinating, here’s what you need to know about the spectacle.

The eclipse is set to begin around 4.41am on January 21 with the best views at around 5.15am for UK sky gazers.

The reason the moon will look red on this occasion is that a total lunar eclipse – in which the earth’s shadow completely covers the moon – causes the sun’s light to pass through the earth’s atmosphere before reaching the moon.

Only the longer red wavelengths of sunlight refract towards the moon, making it appear reddish.

What’s more is not only will the moon appear red, it will also appear much larger in the sky as it will be a supermoon.

Supermoons occur when the moon makes its closest elliptical orbit of earth and can make the moon appear up to 14pc bigger and 30pc brighter in the sky.

You won’t need any special equipment to view the super blood moon, it will be impossible to miss with a glance at the sky.

