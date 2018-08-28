Gallery

Readers capture photos of beautiful sunset over Norfolk

Sunset over Norwich - Jules via Twitter Archant

It may be getting colder, but the skies are certainly just as pretty.

Sunset over Norwich - Siobhan via Twitter Sunset over Norwich - Siobhan via Twitter

The skies over Norfolk were stunning this evening, as these pictures captured by social media users show.

The moon over Norwich on 22/10 and 23/10 (Image: Dave Stapleton) The moon over Norwich on 22/10 and 23/10 (Image: Dave Stapleton)

Readers shared their images with us via social media, highlighting that while the days may be getting shorter and the nights longer, the sunsets are just as beautiful as ever.

Sunset over Norwich - Virginia via Twitter Sunset over Norwich - Virginia via Twitter

Tonight (24 October) is also the night of the Hunters Moon - the first full moon after a Harvest Moon. Photos have already been captured in the previous days of the moon almost at its fullest.

Sunset over Norfolk- Michelle via Twitter Sunset over Norfolk- Michelle via Twitter

Do you have any pictures of the sunset or the Hunters Moon this evening? Email mariah.feria@archant.co.uk or send them to us via Facebook or Twitter.

Sunset over Norwich - Jasmin via Facebook Sunset over Norwich - Jasmin via Facebook