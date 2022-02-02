News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
From sunny Portugal to Sundown: How city's DJ Gomez rose to fame

Sophie Skyring

Published: 6:00 AM February 2, 2022
Quin Gomes moved to Norfolk with no knowledge of the english language or culture, now he performs to crowds of thousands

Quin Gomes moved to Norfolk without being able to speak English, now he performs to crowds of thousands as a DJ

A man who moved to Norwich without being able to speak a word of English is now sharing his voice with the masses having achieved DJing stardom.

Quin Gomes was born in Portugal and said he was very lucky to live there. 

The 32-year-old said: “I grew up in a lovely city on the west coast of Portugal.  

Quin loved his life in Portugal and he was afraid when he moved to Norfolk 

Quin loved his life in Portugal and he was afraid when he moved to Norfolk

“Summers were always incredible. The sun was shining and the views were of the beach were lovely.” 

Then at the age of four Quin moved to a small village in the north of Portugal to live with his nan while his parents came to Norfolk to begin building a new life.  

He said: “During that time I began to learn about the importance of farming - it was very different when I came to England."

From the age of four to nine Quin spent most of his time working on the farms nearby and attending church as well as a small school in the village. 

Quin lived in Portugal in 1999 when he moved to Norfolk to begin his new life. 

Quin lived in Portugal until 1999 when he moved to Norfolk to begin his new life.

But his horizons changed when he moved to Norfolk in 1999. 

He said: “I was afraid. I was surrounded by a new culture and I had to work hard to adapt as quickly as I could. 

“Before I knew it I was in high school speaking fluent English with no accent.” 

This is when Quin began to notice that he was different.  

He said: “Money wasn’t always available. I never understood why I couldn’t have the same lavish things as my friends.  

When Quin performs at large events as DJ Gomez he wears a mask behind the decks. 

When Quin performs at large events as DJ Gomez he wears a mask behind the decks.

“But I always had a roof over my head and a meal on the table so I was blessed in that sense.” 

Quin attended City College Norwich in 2006 and in 2010 he moved in to his own home in the city. 

It was in this house he discovered DJing, which helped him build the life he dreamt of. 

He said: "I dedicated time every single day. I see it as a tool to trigger happy emotions."

In 2016 DJ Gomez took to the stage at major Norfolk festival Sundown. 

He said: “I'll never forget sharing my music with more than 8,000 people.

“It’s a long road, but it’s not impossible.” 

