Summer of love as scores tie knot at resurgent Norwich Castle

Published: 4:00 PM September 3, 2021

Love was in the air this summer at Norwich Castle as scores of couples said "I do" at the city attraction.

With the pandemic wreaking havoc in the wedding industry there was an element of playing catch-up for the registrar, based at the museum, and to some extent still is.

However, as restrictions began to ease the lovebirds flocked to Norwich Castle once more, with the venue enjoying a busy summer of couples saying their marital vows.

After the disruption of 2020, the peak wedding season of 2021 saw normal service resume at the Castle, as scores tied the knot at the landmark building.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "From April to the end of September this year we will have conducted around 300 ceremonies at Norwich Castle, which is typical for the summer season.

"The final three months of 2021 will see the number of couples getting married at the castle more than double compared to 2019.

"This comes as more of people are happy to have an autumn or winter ceremony this year."

But owing to cancellations related to the pandemic, the Castle is facing a backlog of bookings to get through, with the council warning people may have to wait until spring 2022 to get in.

The spokesman added: "We are grateful to all the couples who have been patient while ceremonies have been changed or rescheduled through each lockdown.

"We hope all couples who have celebrated at Norwich Castle and all venues across Norfolk during the pandemic were able to have a day that was special and memorable to them, given the challenging circumstances.

"Availability for future ceremonies can be found on our website and we recommend couples look at Spring 2022 for the next availability. We are really looking forward to more couples holding their ceremonies in Norwich Castle and at all venues across Norfolk in the future."

Weddings have been a regular fixture at the castle for more than five years, with the functions moved there after the closure of the registry office at Churchman House, in 2015.