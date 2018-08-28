Tasty sugar-free Sulá sweets to be given away with copies of the Eastern Daily Press

Sweet treat: Simply buy a copy of your favourite local paper and we will hand over a free sample pack of delicious Sulá Strawberry & Cream sugar-free sweets completely free of charge.

People trying to cut back on sugar this January will still be able to enjoy a sweet treat with their copy of the Eastern Daily Press this weekend.

On Saturday, a free sample pack of Sulá sugar-free sweets will be included with copies of the Eastern Daily Press and Evening News sold from in Norwich city centre.

Free from artificial flavours and preservatives, Sulá sweets are low-calorie, vegetarian friendly, a good choice for diabetics and come in a range of flavours including butterscotch, rhubarb and custard, strawberry and cream, liquorice and cola.

To claim a free sample simply buy a £1 event bag which includes a copy of the EDP, Evening News, a bottle of water and crisps and staff will hand over a free sample pack of delicious Sulá Strawberry & Cream sugar-free sweets completely free of charge.

The stand will be located in Gentleman’s Walk.