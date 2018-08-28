Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tasty sugar-free Sulá sweets to be given away with copies of the Eastern Daily Press

PUBLISHED: 15:35 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 15 January 2019

Sweet treat: Simply buy a copy of your favourite local paper and we will hand over a free sample pack of delicious Sulá Strawberry & Cream sugar-free sweets completely free of charge. Picture: Sula

Sweet treat: Simply buy a copy of your favourite local paper and we will hand over a free sample pack of delicious Sulá Strawberry & Cream sugar-free sweets completely free of charge. Picture: Sula

Archant

People trying to cut back on sugar this January will still be able to enjoy a sweet treat with their copy of the Eastern Daily Press this weekend.

On Saturday, a free sample pack of Sulá sugar-free sweets will be included with copies of the Eastern Daily Press and Evening News sold from in Norwich city centre.

Free from artificial flavours and preservatives, Sulá sweets are low-calorie, vegetarian friendly, a good choice for diabetics and come in a range of flavours including butterscotch, rhubarb and custard, strawberry and cream, liquorice and cola.

To claim a free sample simply buy a £1 event bag which includes a copy of the EDP, Evening News, a bottle of water and crisps and staff will hand over a free sample pack of delicious Sulá Strawberry & Cream sugar-free sweets completely free of charge.

The stand will be located in Gentleman’s Walk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Police block bid by ‘flashpoint’ city pub to open before East Anglian Derby

The Fat Cat and Canary has been told it can not open early on Derby Day. Pictured, bar manager Justin Mckee and landlord Christian Hodgkinson. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Drugs seized and one person charged with intent to supply

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court after police discovered heroin and crack cocaine in a car in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Date revealed for when Run Norwich 2019 entries open

Entries for Run Norwich 2019 will open soon. Picture: Archant

Firefighters called to baby locked in car in Norwich

Firefighters were called to reports of a baby locked in a car in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists