Charity helping 320 sex abuse victims a week launches recruitment drive

Published: 11:53 AM July 14, 2021

Clive Evans, CEO of the Sue Lambert Trust, said referrals had increased massively since the pandemic began - Credit: Sue Lambert Trust

A charity providing one-to-one support for 320 sex abuse survivors every week is launching the biggest recruitment drive in its 40-year history.

Five roles are up for grabs at the Sue Lambert Trust — including head of clinical governance and safeguarding, and digital fundraising and engagement manager.

Between 2019-2021, referrals from domestic and sex abuse victims soared threefold, up from 50 in April 2019 to 145 in April this year.

Clive Evans, chief executive of the charity, said the increase was "heartbreaking".

The Sue Lambert Trust has received £75,000 from the Lloyds Bank Foundation. Picture: Courtesy The Sue Lambert Trust - Credit: Archant

"As a charity, we have a moral duty to evolve and develop, like any modern business, to help the people that rely on us recover from unimaginable trauma", he said.

"The pandemic and lockdowns have put additional pressure on relationships and situations that were already very damaging, and now we're seeing the results of that."

He said the charity always tried to see people needing help within six weeks, but because of how busy they are it can be 6-12 months before someone starts treatment.

"We need to grow so we can help more people, and quicker."



