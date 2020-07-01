Police called to sudden death at flats

Paragon Place in Norwich where a person died suddenly. Picture: Archant Library Archant Norfolk 2010

The death of a person at flats in Norwich is not being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to Paragon Place at 11.24am on Tuesday, June 30.

Police and ambulance both responded to reports of a medical ermergency in a property.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called to Paragon Place shortly after 11am following reports of a medical emergency.

“We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and a car from the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Sadly the patient died at the scene.”

A police spokesman said the death was “unexpected” but is not believed to be suspicious.

Paragon Place, which links to West Pottergate and is close to the Grapes Hill pedestrian underpass, is made up of blocks of flats.