‘Refuse to date men who watch porn’ - feminist defends controversial stickers posted in Norwich

The stickers were found around the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus in October containing messages such “women don’t have p******” and “refuse to date men who watch porn.” Photo: Radical Feminism Norwich Archant

A radical feminist who caused outrage after posting controversial stickers around the UEA and Norwich claims the messages were not transphobic.

The stickers were found around the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus in October containing messages such “women don’t have p******” and “refuse to date men who watch porn.”

The UEA students’ union said the stickers portrayed “abhorrent transphobia”.

But the organiser of the Radical Feminism Norwich group, who posted the stickers, disagreed.

They said: “I don’t believe that the stickers are transphobic, because I don’t believe that stating that women and men are biologically different is offensive, it’s just a fact.

“I posted the stickers to raise awareness of radical feminist ideas and start a conversation.

“The aim was to get some support and start a feminist group in Norwich.

“Women often feel that they cannot speak up about the views expressed by the stickers, and so I wanted to let them know there are others out there and hopefully encourage them to speak out as well.”

The organiser, who did not wish to be identified, said they were a student, but not at the UEA.

Rosie Smith, president of the UEA feminist society, has condemned the actions.

She said: “The fact that they went out of their way to come to our diverse campus just to spread intolerance is appalling behaviour.

“Although we welcome a dialogue around all aspects of feminism, we believe that these kinds of closed-minded views have no place at UEA.”

The UEA students’ union said: “To suggest that these stickers are any other than transphobic statements is to give a platform to hateful messages which aim to other and discriminate against members of the UEA community.”

The union also condemned the “anti-sex worker sentiment” portrayed in some of the stickers.

A spokesman for the UEA said staff were “ready to provide support” to anyone affected by the messages in the posters.