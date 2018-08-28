Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Refuse to date men who watch porn’ - feminist defends controversial stickers posted in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:06 20 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:07 20 October 2018

The stickers were found around the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus in October containing messages such “women don’t have p******” and “refuse to date men who watch porn.” Photo: Radical Feminism Norwich

The stickers were found around the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus in October containing messages such “women don’t have p******” and “refuse to date men who watch porn.” Photo: Radical Feminism Norwich

Archant

A radical feminist who caused outrage after posting controversial stickers around the UEA and Norwich claims the messages were not transphobic.

The stickers were found around the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus in October containing messages such “women don’t have p******” and “refuse to date men who watch porn.” Photo: Radical Feminism NorwichThe stickers were found around the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus in October containing messages such “women don’t have p******” and “refuse to date men who watch porn.” Photo: Radical Feminism Norwich

The stickers were found around the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus in October containing messages such “women don’t have p******” and “refuse to date men who watch porn.”

The UEA students’ union said the stickers portrayed “abhorrent transphobia”.

But the organiser of the Radical Feminism Norwich group, who posted the stickers, disagreed.

They said: “I don’t believe that the stickers are transphobic, because I don’t believe that stating that women and men are biologically different is offensive, it’s just a fact.

The stickers were found around the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus in October containing messages such “women don’t have p******” and “refuse to date men who watch porn.” Photo: Radical Feminism NorwichThe stickers were found around the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus in October containing messages such “women don’t have p******” and “refuse to date men who watch porn.” Photo: Radical Feminism Norwich

“I posted the stickers to raise awareness of radical feminist ideas and start a conversation.

“The aim was to get some support and start a feminist group in Norwich.

“Women often feel that they cannot speak up about the views expressed by the stickers, and so I wanted to let them know there are others out there and hopefully encourage them to speak out as well.”

The organiser, who did not wish to be identified, said they were a student, but not at the UEA.

Rosie Smith, president of the UEA feminist society, has condemned the actions.

She said: “The fact that they went out of their way to come to our diverse campus just to spread intolerance is appalling behaviour.

“Although we welcome a dialogue around all aspects of feminism, we believe that these kinds of closed-minded views have no place at UEA.”

The UEA students’ union said: “To suggest that these stickers are any other than transphobic statements is to give a platform to hateful messages which aim to other and discriminate against members of the UEA community.”

The union also condemned the “anti-sex worker sentiment” portrayed in some of the stickers.

A spokesman for the UEA said staff were “ready to provide support” to anyone affected by the messages in the posters.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Police investigation underway following incident outside Norwich pub

Three police cars could be seen parked outside The Steam Packet, on Crown Road, near Rose Lane. Photo: Luke Powell

Former Norwich supermarket could be transformed into new 24-hour gym

Lidl store on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bus route blocked as parked cars make road impassable

The parking on Peckover Road. Picture: Konectbus

‘Refuse to date men who watch porn’ - feminist defends controversial stickers posted in Norwich

The stickers were found around the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus in October containing messages such “women don’t have p******” and “refuse to date men who watch porn.” Photo: Radical Feminism Norwich

‘We need to avoid this total madness and win back our futures’ - Delia Smith speaks out against Brexit at People’s Vote march in London

Delia Smith addresses Anti-Brexit campaigners at a rally after the People's Vote March for the Future in London, a march and rally in support of a second EU referendum. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 20, 2018. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Protest. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide