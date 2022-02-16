Canaries boss donates kit to Syrian supporters

Fans who have been cheering Norwich City on from across the globe but who have never had a scarf to wave, have been sent a kit by the club's top man.

The Canaries' sporting director Stuart Webber has donated the items following a campaign to send kit to Syria.

So far the Canaries Trust's Shirts for Syria project has seen hundreds of kits collected for a 600-strong supporters' group based in Latakia City, with a final collection held at Carrow Road last Saturday.

Trust board member, Chris Newby, collected Webber's donation on Monday morning from his wife and the club's business and projects director, Zoe Ward.

He picked up the selection from Carrow Road, adding the fans have been given "amazing selection" of clothing.

A collection of Canaries kit donated to Shirts for Syria by sporting director Stuart Webber. - Credit: Chris Newby

Mr Newby said: "Obviously we've been collecting over the last two games prior to kick-off and as we were setting up last Saturday we saw Stuart walking past.

"He came over and said he'd be happy to donate kit which he'd used down the years, most of it was reasonably new.

"He said well done and how great it was that we'd collected all this stuff for them, they're aware of the Syrian support as they have been affiliated with the trust for a while.

Canaries fans donate their kit to the Shirts for Syria campaign. - Credit: Canaries Trust

"So we were invited down to the club on Monday morning by Zoe where we were given this amazing selection of stuff."

Mr Newby said support for the campaign had made him proud to be a Norwich City fan.

He added even more kit was collected before the match against Manchester City than was collected against Crystal Palace.

Canaries fans donate their kit to the Shirts for Syria campaign. - Credit: Canaries Trust

He continued: "The support has been fantastic, really touching.

"We've had everything from socks to shirts and as time went on we had even more stuff donated so I think we were gaining more awareness.

Canaries fans donate their kit to the Shirts for Syria campaign. - Credit: Canares Trust

"Everything is valuable to us, everyone is on a different budget and we're still happy to take more."

The group will still be accepting cash donations to buy shirts, shorts and more on its website and at On The Stall City.

Those still wishing to make clothing donations able to do so by contacting the trust via its social channels.



