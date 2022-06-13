Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Stuart Webber forced to cancel Chimborazo mountain climb

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:02 PM June 13, 2022
Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber has been forced to cancel climbing Chimborazo

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber has been forced to cancel climbing Chimborazo - Credit: PA

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber has been forced to cancel climbing one of the world's highest mountains due to excessive snowfall.

In an Instagram post from his charity The Summit Foundation on Monday (June 13), a visibly disappointed Webber announced he was unable to climb the Ecuador mountain Chimborazo due to unsafe conditions.

In the video, he said: "Unfortunately, there's too much snow so we can't even attempt it.

Norwich City director Zoe Ward accompanies her husband Stuart Webber at Carrow Road

Norwich City director Zoe Ward accompanies her husband Stuart Webber at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"Disappointed is somewhat of an understatement, we've trained for months.

"We've spent time away from the family but the weather is the weather."

The Summit Foundation is striving to help those suffering in food poverty, a lack of funding for education and to provide a better way for the people of tomorrow. 

Webber has not been quiet about his passion for climbing mountains in recent months, having previously defended his decision to climb Mount Everest.

The Welshman climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in January, which drew criticism from some Norwich City fans as the club battled against relegation.

Stuart Webber climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in January

Stuart Webber climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in January - Credit: Danielle Booden

He later declared his life "wasn't to appease Norwich fans" in an extensive interview with the Sunday Times which prompted a backlash from fans.

Webber said: “If Norwich lose on the Saturday does it ruin my next couple of days? Yes, absolutely. That pain will never leave when you lose a game but is it the only thing in my life? No.

“I’d been very clear when I signed that [earlier] contract that I’d leave in June 2022 because I wanted to have some time away.

“Delia and Michael didn’t want me to leave. So I said, ‘Listen there’s only one thing which matters to me in this negotiation, it’s not about money, titles or kudos. The only thing I want is the chance to go and achieve a dream and my dream is climbing Mount Everest. Before that I’m going to need some pockets of time off’.

"Some people said, ‘You did Kilimanjaro in January.’ Yes, I did, because we had zero funds to sign a player. What am I going to do? Sit in my office for 30 days? When I do Ecuador, it’s in June. When I do Mont Blanc it’s the September international break. When I do the Himalayas it’s during the World Cup."

Norwich News

