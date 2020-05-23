Hundreds flock to drive-through street food festival

The drive-through street food festival at The Silver Fox in Taverham. Photo: Adam Coulton Archant

A bank holiday weekend drive-through street food festival has been “a real success” so far, its organiser says, with hundreds of people taking part.

The drive-through street food festival at The Silver Fox in Taverham. The hog roast proved very popular. Photo: Adam Coulton The drive-through street food festival at The Silver Fox in Taverham. The hog roast proved very popular. Photo: Adam Coulton

The pop-up event in the car park of The Silver Fox pub in Taverham began on Friday, with six local vendors selling food between 4pm and 8pm.

Event organiser Adam Coulton, 35, described the response as “absolutely amazing and overwhelming”, with customers queuing for an average of 40 minutes to sample the delightful delicacies on offer.

He said: “It’s my first time running anything like this – I usually do music events – and so I was very much out of my comfort zone, but it’s gone so well so far.”

The event is only open to customers in their cars in order to make sure everyone adheres to social distancing measures, with all payments to be made by card.

The drive-through street food festival at The Silver Fox in Taverham. The team from the Willows Cafe Bistro in Drayton. Photo: Adam Coulton The drive-through street food festival at The Silver Fox in Taverham. The team from the Willows Cafe Bistro in Drayton. Photo: Adam Coulton

Patient and understanding customers queued for 40 minutes on Friday before being served, with organisers making changes on Saturday such as opening one hour earlier, altering the layout to create a passing space between vendors and doubling up the popular hog roast, which sold out by 7pm on opening night.

Measures taken have seen the average waiting time drop to around 25 minutes, according to Mr Coulton, with 74 people arriving to order within the first 90 minutes of trading on Saturday.

“It’s one of those things where we had to adapt and put the wrongs right based on how the first day went, but that’s normal at the moment.

Adam Coulton, organiser of the drive-through street food event at The Silver Fox pub in Taverham. Picture: Supplied Adam Coulton, organiser of the drive-through street food event at The Silver Fox pub in Taverham. Picture: Supplied

“We haven’t been overwhelmed, which is the most important thing. I thought it would just be a thing for the locals but people have been coming from all over. It’s been amazing.

“Because we’ve never done anything like it I was worried, but it has worked so well as a drive-through so far. I’m looking forward to pressing on.”

The event runs until 8pm on Saturday and then between 12pm and 7pm on Sunday, the final day of the festival.

Alongside the current vendors, including Fitzroys mac and cheese, Hog Roast, Dirty Burger, Lamarti’s Pimped Ice Cream and a Mexican stall serving burritos and churros, roast dinners will be available for drive-through customers on Sunday.