Stray quail found in Sprowston rehomed by RSPCA

21 November, 2018 - 09:24
The bird, believed to be a domestic Japanese quail, was discovered in a garden at School Lane in Sprowston. Photo: RSPCA

The bird, believed to be a domestic Japanese quail, was discovered in a garden at School Lane in Sprowston. Photo: RSPCA

Archant

A stray quail found in Sprowston has been rehomed after the RSPCA was unable to find its owner.

The bird, believed to be a domestic Japanese quail, was discovered in a garden at School Lane on Friday, November 9.

The bird, believed to be a domestic Japanese quail, was discovered in a garden at School Lane on Friday, November 9.

The RSPCA was contacted by a member of the public who found the bird and put it in a box.

The charity’s animal collection officer (ACO) Paige Burnham said the quail was found in an “okay condition” and was being looked after by the RSPCA Norwich branch.

But due to an owner not coming forward, the bird has been rehomed.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “An owner could not be found for the quail despite our best efforts and so the bird has now been rehomed, which is good news.”

