Heat map images reveal Norwich's most popular running routes

If you love running around Norwich Castle or completing a human obstacle course on St Stephens Street, then you're not the only one.

It seems like everyone is in to running nowadays - with record numbers taking part in Parkruns and marathons.

Here is a list of some of the most popular running destinations in Norwich:

Easily one of the busiest parts of our county, Norwich city centre seems to be a haven for runners.

Most opt to take the scenic route in or around Norwich Castle while others prefer an obstacle course of people on Prince of Wales Road.

Another thriving part of the city is Eaton Park and areas surrounding the University of East Anglia.

With Parkruns getting ever more popular and the beautiful scenery, there's no surprise really.

Finally, people seem to be finding motivation in circling Carrow Road... or maybe it's just Pukki keeping fit.