Heat map images reveal Norwich's most popular running routes

PUBLISHED: 14:11 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 20 August 2019

Strava, a running app, has tracked the roads, parks and canal paths most travelled around the region. Picture: Strava

Strava, a running app, has tracked the roads, parks and canal paths most travelled around the region. Picture: Strava

If you love running around Norwich Castle or completing a human obstacle course on St Stephens Street, then you're not the only one.

Norwich on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: StravaNorwich on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava

It seems like everyone is in to running nowadays - with record numbers taking part in Parkruns and marathons.

Strava, a running app, has tracked the roads, parks and canal paths most travelled around the region.

Here is a list of some of the most popular running destinations in Norwich:

(Left) UEA and Carrow Road on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava(Left) UEA and Carrow Road on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava

Easily one of the busiest parts of our county, Norwich city centre seems to be a haven for runners.

Most opt to take the scenic route in or around Norwich Castle while others prefer an obstacle course of people on Prince of Wales Road.

Another thriving part of the city is Eaton Park and areas surrounding the University of East Anglia.

With Parkruns getting ever more popular and the beautiful scenery, there's no surprise really.

Finally, people seem to be finding motivation in circling Carrow Road... or maybe it's just Pukki keeping fit.

