Holy water and a magic wand: Strange items left at Norwich Travelodges

Travelodge's Norwich Riverside location where multiple items were left behind including the deed to a new house. - Credit: Google

A box of magic tricks, a bottle of holy water from Lourdes, and a pair of 6ft blossom trees were among the unusual items left behind at Travelodge hotels in Norwich in 2021.

The budget hotel chain has revealed some of the more bizarre things guests forgot to take with them after leaving in its annual audit.

While many people know the feeling of realising you've left your toothbrush or a pair of socks behind in a hotel room, some people staying in Norwich's Travelodges last year left behind some more important things.

One guest at Travelodge's Norwich Riverside location forgot to the deed for their brand new home. Another guest at the hotel left behind not only a box of magic tricks, but a top hat and a magic wand.

The Norwich Central branch was left with a script for a pantomime, a Tiffany bangle, and a pair of 6ft blossom trees.

At other locations in Norfolk, guests forgot to take home items such as a model of Norwich Cathedral and an oil painting of a spaniel.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokesman, said: "In 2021, following Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our 582 UK Travelodge hotels including our hotels in Ipswich, and we saw a significant increase in bookings.

"This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels.

"This year’s lost and found audit includes a rise in holiday themed items, wedding props, precious sentimental items, smart gadgets and beloved pets.

"When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B.

"In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten."

In 2020, the budget hotel chain revealed that guests at Norwich's hotels left behind items including a family of gnomes, a garden sculpture made from jars of Colman's Mustard, and a confidential sales pitch.