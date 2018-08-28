Search

Emergency services called to crashes across county

PUBLISHED: 08:45 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 31 January 2019

A collision has taken place near the Folgate Inn in Stradsett, at the junction of the A134 and A1122. Picture: Google

A collision has taken place near the Folgate Inn in Stradsett, at the junction of the A134 and A1122. Picture: Google

Google

Emergency services are dealing with a number of collisions on Norfolk’s roads, including one which put a motorcyclist in hospital.

Police were called at around 7.30am to reports of the collision between a van and a motorbike in Stradsett.

The motorcyclist has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the van driver has been checked over by paramedics at the scene.

Fire crews from King’s Lynn, Thetford and Swaffham were called to the scene of the collision by the Foldgate Inn, at the junction of the A1122 and A134, and helped to make the scene safe.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said the road remains closed, police officers are still on scene and recovery services have been requested.

Officers were also called at 8am to a single-vehicle collision in Frettenham Road in Horstead, where a Mercedes A Class had rolled.

The driver is not thought to have been injured in the collision. A fire crew from Sprowston attended to make the scene safe.

Meanwhile fire crews from Downham Market and King’s Lynn were called to a collision in Bexwell in west Norfolk just after 7.30am. Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to release one person who was trapped in a vehicle.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Twitter that it was dealing with “a high number of collisions” this morning after roads were left icy and foggy following another night of sub-zero temperatures.

Motorists have been warned to take care on the roads and to clear their vehicles completely before setting off.

Check the EDP traffic map before you travel.

