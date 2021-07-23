News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Opinion

If we keep fighting over masks we’re no better than the politicians

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 11:54 AM July 23, 2021   
Shoppers around Norwich Market staying safe in masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Shoppers around Norwich Market staying safe in masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

What’s more symbolic of a British summer than a strawberry?  

And what’s more symbolic of a post-pandemic summer – apparently with our freedom restored – than a tussle over said fruit?  

This was the scene I witnessed in a city centre supermarket just days ago.  

A shop assistant – wearing her mask – was restocking shelves when a man came to stand within spitting distance and proceeded to grab the reduced punnets out of her hands.  

She asked him to maintain social distancing to which he responded that there “aren’t any rules anymore”, so why did he need to stand back?  

You may also want to watch:

Neither of them are wrong.  

Of course, trying to prise 75p strawberries out of an unwitting employee’s hands isn’t exactly polite, but this individual has been told – by no less than the prime minister – that social distancing and masks are no longer needed.  

Most Read

  1. 1 'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch
  2. 2 'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath
  3. 3 Hospital confirms two patients have died from Covid
  1. 4 Shoe shop founded in 1857 closes down
  2. 5 City bar owner tells clubbers: 'Turn off Covid app'
  3. 6 What are the top 10 new shops opening in Norwich?
  4. 7 Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
  5. 8 Cafe in historic park pavilion to reopen after £36,000 renovation
  6. 9 More than 70 speeding drivers snared in police day of action
  7. 10 Calls for 'white elephant' bus lane to be opened for emergencies

But – as surely as night comes after day – Mr Johnson has watered down his headline-making statements to advise caution.  

Already we are hearing whispers of masks being brought back – particularly in supermarkets.  

This is partly down to the ‘pingdemic’ wreaking havoc in the supply chain and hospitality sector. Droves of staff isolating resulting in closed sites and empty shelves. 

After the talk of “irreversible” unlocking a U-turn seems inevitable.

What’s clear is that the blame for whether or not freedom is truly restored is going to be put on the public – for better but most likely for worse. 

I’m still wearing my mask but I’m not judging those who don’t.

Likewise I don’t expect to be told by strangers that my choice is unnecessary.

Policy has been left to the public, so let’s learn from the politicians’ mistakes and cut out the in-fighting.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ice rink in Norwich near Asda

Video

Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
lidl aylsham road

Lidl announces date for new Norwich store opening

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The Coastguard and ambulance service have been called to Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew on Tuesday evening

Norwich Live

Coastguard and ambulance called to river near Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The wagyu burger from the restaurant at Cinema City Norwich.

Video

Norwich restaurant shut since start of pandemic announces reopening date

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus