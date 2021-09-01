News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
This is Gen-E: New networking event for young city entrepreneurs

Sophie Skyring

Published: 11:00 AM September 1, 2021   
A "trendy" new networking event aimed at up-and-coming Norwich youngsters will be launching in the city at the end of the month. 

Trendy Grandad will take over Redwell Brewing to host its first event, Gen-E, on September 24. 

The event will feature a keynote from angel investor and founder Loui Blake.

The aim of the new entrepreneurial group is to connect young people with like-minded individuals, and those already in the industries the youths are aspiring to enter. 

The group has been founded by 25-year-old entrepreneur Stokely Howard, who wants to use his platform to give young people a kick start into the world of "owning" their own career.

Mr Howard's business is cheekily named Trendy Grandad,

 and is a creative agency that specialises in producing video for corporate businesses that want to be “cool, contemporary and trendy.”  

Mr Howard said that finding peers in his sector was the biggest challenge when launching his business.

He said: "When setting up Trendy Grandad it was difficult to find networking communities that were aimed at people like myself, young professionals looking to be inspired by other local, young successful entrepreneurs.  

“So, I decided to start one myself.

“Young people often get overlooked as they lack experience, however I believe that young creative minds can bring massive value to established businesses."

Mr Howard has joined forces with the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce for the event. 

He added: “We want to provide a space where networking doesn’t feel like forced fun. And,  we want businesses to find like-minded individuals and create connections that help accelerate their company or entrepreneurial journey."

If you are interested in attending the event, or you know anybody that may be, you can email Stokely Howard at stokely@trendygrandad.com to register your interest.

Interested parties can also contact the team via social media at: @trendygrandadcreativeagency / @stokelyhoward / @norfolkchamber  

Alternatively, people can contact them through their website - https://trendygrandad.com/contact-us/ 

If you are a young person who has a story to tell or would be interested in having your voice heard in the paper, please contact Sophie Skyring via sophie.skyring@archant.co.uk   

