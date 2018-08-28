Search

'Absolutely magical': Keen snapper finally captures starlings on film after two years

PUBLISHED: 09:01 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 15 January 2019

Alice Brewer captured the video in Eaton Rise. Picture: Alice Brewer

This is the magical moment when a Norwich mother captured one of nature’s most amazing displays on camera.

Alice Brewer, from Eaton Rise, Norwich, and her children enjoy watching starlings fly over their house in a murmuration but every time she has tried to get the display on video she has missed it by just a few seconds.

The mother of three said: “I’m a busy working mum and often see them [the starlings] through our back window coming over the house just as I’m giving the children their tea, so it’s a case of running out and seeing if they are visible between the rooftops and trees.

“I’ve run out many a time but never got a good video because of the built-up area. But this time they stayed high in the sky closer to Eaton Rise than Tuckswood and I was able to capture a good portion of the flight.”

A murmuration is when a flock of starlings fly in a formation, often when they are foraging.

Dr Brewer added: “Whilst I know some people don’t like the mess they leave behind, I think there is something absolutely magical about murmurations and I think we are extremely lucky to have them in Norwich.”

She said spotting the display had become a joke with her children after the many times she had tried to film them.

The UEA doctoral training officer added: “My children  shout ‘here they come’ if we see them coming when we are at home, or we often see them when driving to or from various activities.

“It’s become a bit of a joke for them when I don’t get a video or don’t have my camera or if I’m driving. It’s beautiful to watch but I’m pleased I can watch it over again now we have the film.”

