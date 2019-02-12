WATCH: Spectacular aerial display spotted above Norwich

A fantastic site to see, this murmuration was spotted over Minsmere (c) copyright newzulu.com

An amazing wildlife spectacle has been spotted in the skies above Norwich.

A murmuration of starlings have been seen performing acrobatics above the Hall Road area of the city.

The birds were seen on Monday and Tuesday evening of this week.

Often consisting of thousands of birds, murmurations are more commonly seen during the winter months when more birds come to the UK from Europe to join our resident population.

It is thought the birds form the huge flocks, twisting and turning in the air, to make it harder for predators to single out a single bird as prey.

While seeing a murmuration is not guaranteed near a known roosting site, the most likely times to spot them is at dawn and dusk when the birds come into roost.

