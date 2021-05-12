News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Family collect litter in Star Wars costumes to bring smiles to community

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:30 AM May 12, 2021   
Anya, Andy and Leia Luke dressed in Star Wars costumes for the litter pick in Thorpe St Andrew

Anya, Andy and Leia Luke dressed in Star Wars costumes for the litter pick in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Submitted

A fanatical Star Wars family have made a community smile as they undertook a litter pick complete in full fancy dress costumes. 

The Luke family took part in this month's Giant Community Litter Pick organised by Thorpe St Andrew Town Council in which more than 100 residents collected over 60 bags of rubbish. 

Andy Luke was dressed in a full Stormtroopers costume from head to toe for the pick, while his daughters Anya, 7, and Leia, 9, were dressed as Rey Skywalker and Princess Leia respectively. 

The family are members of the Norwich Star Wars Club as well as the Vaders Raiders costume group in Suffolk, with Leia being named after Princess Leia. 

Mother Shelley Luke said: "People were giggling and smiling at the costumes. We received some comments saying we had made their day. 

"The girls have loved dressing up since before they could walk so they are used to it and having people take pictures when we go to events like Cromer Carnival." 

You may also want to watch:

The children, who attend Hillside Avenue, were also able to walk past a friend's house in their costumes before the litter pick to make him smile on his birthday. 

A number of children attended the litter pick with the Luke family helping to clear the full area of Fitzmaurice Park.

Most Read

  1. 1 1,000 people book for Norwich restaurant's 'back out to help out' offer
  2. 2 'Dated' office building dogged by doorway drug use could be turned into flats
  3. 3 Woman's life 'left in pieces' after being raped while unconscious
  1. 4 Hotel to open three 'micropubs' with a difference
  2. 5 Faulty traffic lights cause travel disruption
  3. 6 Village trials teen 'hangout' zone as young children feel intimidated
  4. 7 Man in 50s dies after crash between car and bicycle
  5. 8 'I was in tears': Dentist can keep working despite failing 13 patients
  6. 9 'One of life's gentlemen' - Neighbours describe killer's double life
  7. 10 'Absolutely horrific' - Girl, 14, kicked and punched in face in fight

Mrs Luke said: "We all feel passionately about litter picking and are community hearted. We just wanted to do our bit.

"As nature lovers, it was an opportunity to go out, not only to make the area a nice place which is clean and tidy, but also to reduce the impact on wildlife from litter."

The event was a success with a further litter pick planned for the autumn with interested participants being urged to keep their eye on the town council's website for updates.

Scarlett, eight, and Matilda, seven, joined mum Victoria Waterhouse in picking up litter around Thorpe St Andrew. 

Scarlett, eight, and Matilda, seven, joined mum Victoria Waterhouse in picking up litter around Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Newly elected town mayor Sue Lawn said: "It took a lot of organisation to get everything together but the streets of Thorpe St Andrew are now much cleaner and all the steps walked were definitely worth it." 

Dedicated residents also covered the Norfolk Broads at River Green by collecting litter on their paddleboards. 

From left, Claire Bradley, Stuart Snelling, John Ward, the Rev James Stewart and Ian Mackie.

From left, Claire Bradley, Stuart Snelling, John Ward, the Rev James Stewart and Ian Mackie collecting litter in Thorpe St. Andrew and in the River Yare on Saturday. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Environment News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridge United's Paul Mullin (left) and Wes Hoolahan celebrate after the Sky Bet League Two match

Promotion joy for Canaries legend

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Primark St Stephen's Street, Norwich

Former Primark store goes up for rent

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The lorry at the scene of the collision on Farrow Road in Norwich. Picture Luke Powell.

Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
End of an era for Norwich's Debenhams store

End of an era as Debenhams closes in Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus