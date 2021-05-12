Family collect litter in Star Wars costumes to bring smiles to community

Published: 5:30 AM May 12, 2021

Anya, Andy and Leia Luke dressed in Star Wars costumes for the litter pick in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Submitted

A fanatical Star Wars family have made a community smile as they undertook a litter pick complete in full fancy dress costumes.

The Luke family took part in this month's Giant Community Litter Pick organised by Thorpe St Andrew Town Council in which more than 100 residents collected over 60 bags of rubbish.

Andy Luke was dressed in a full Stormtroopers costume from head to toe for the pick, while his daughters Anya, 7, and Leia, 9, were dressed as Rey Skywalker and Princess Leia respectively.

The family are members of the Norwich Star Wars Club as well as the Vaders Raiders costume group in Suffolk, with Leia being named after Princess Leia.

Mother Shelley Luke said: "People were giggling and smiling at the costumes. We received some comments saying we had made their day.

"The girls have loved dressing up since before they could walk so they are used to it and having people take pictures when we go to events like Cromer Carnival."

The children, who attend Hillside Avenue, were also able to walk past a friend's house in their costumes before the litter pick to make him smile on his birthday.

A number of children attended the litter pick with the Luke family helping to clear the full area of Fitzmaurice Park.

Mrs Luke said: "We all feel passionately about litter picking and are community hearted. We just wanted to do our bit.

"As nature lovers, it was an opportunity to go out, not only to make the area a nice place which is clean and tidy, but also to reduce the impact on wildlife from litter."

The event was a success with a further litter pick planned for the autumn with interested participants being urged to keep their eye on the town council's website for updates.

Scarlett, eight, and Matilda, seven, joined mum Victoria Waterhouse in picking up litter around Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Newly elected town mayor Sue Lawn said: "It took a lot of organisation to get everything together but the streets of Thorpe St Andrew are now much cleaner and all the steps walked were definitely worth it."

Dedicated residents also covered the Norfolk Broads at River Green by collecting litter on their paddleboards.