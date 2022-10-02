Teen played key role in tennis legend Roger Federer's emotional final match
- Credit: PA
The tennis world has been saying farewell to Roger Federer recently - and a budding local player was able to play his part in the retiring legend's emotional final match.
Stanley Birchall, 15, of Colton near Easton, was selected as a ball boy for the recent Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 arena in London.
He was on court as 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer - considered by many to be the best men's player to ever grace the courts - partnered other top stars including Andy Murray, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic as part of Team Europe.
Stanley, who won the Norfolk Under-14 Championship at Easton Tennis Centre last year, was able to meet Federer and other stars such as Djokovic, John McEnroe and Felix Auger-Aliassime.
The Wymondham College pupil said: "Every minute since we arrived at the O2 on Thursday felt like I was on a constant high.
"Federer came into the ball boy lounge on the Sunday and told us he was a ball boy himself and how good a job we were doing.
"We had anticipated him coming to see us as we saw all his coaches and camera crew arrive but it was still a shock.
"It was so cool to be part of Federer's last game. You could feel it on court.
"Some of the O2 is scaffolding so the arena was shaking at times. It was exhilarating."
Stanley was one of 24 ball boys and girls selected for the Laver Cup after two-hour trials for 350 people. He had eight hours of training before the tournament began.
Being so close to the action allowed him to hear what the players were saying as well as pick up tips for his own game.
Stanley, who first started playing tennis at the age of six, said: "I noticed they hit the ball so high above the net which you do not see at my level.
"There is so much topspin on the ball as well."
His parents Paul, 58, and Tanera, 48, and his elder sister Annie, 17, were in the crowd on Thursday and Friday - then were able to watch the action on a big screen in the fanzone for the rest of the weekend.
Paul added: "It was just unbelievable for him to be that close to the players all the time."