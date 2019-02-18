Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norwich city centre street reopens as roadworks continue

18 February, 2019 - 11:59
St Vedast Street in Norwich has reopened. Photo: @CastleMall

St Vedast Street in Norwich has reopened. Photo: @CastleMall

Archant

A Norwich city centre street has reopened as a major shake-up to the surrounding roads continues.

In January, four months of work on Rose Lane and the surrounding areas began to widen pavements, introduce new crossing facilities and install a new cycle track to join up with the existing cycle lane on Cattle Market Street.

The bus lane in Rose Lane is also due to be removed, though the two existing lanes for traffic will continue.

MORE: Roadworks for Norwich’s Rose Lane to start, but highways bosses not expecting ‘significant’ delays

As part of the work, St Vedast Street, between Prince Of Wales Road and Rose Lane, was due to shut for seven weeks.

On Monday, February 18 the road opened.

Closures put in place at King Street - on either side of King Street - will remain in place, with diversions put in place for access.

It comes as part of a wider £2.75m project on changes in the area, which has already seen King Street closed to traffic.

Check our live traffic map for information before you travel.

Most Read

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Driver escapes unharmed after car flip crash

The accident happened around 9.30 Sunday night on Beeston Road near Great Fransham. Photo: Police

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Dangerous driver, serial burglar and woman who threatened to stab police

Richard Wheeldon (left), Karl Fuller (centre) and Rebecca Wilson (right) were some of the people jailed in Norfolk this week. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher

Delays on A47 following two vehicle collision

There are delays on the Acle Straight after one lane has been blocked off heading towards Acle following a crash. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Mothers of Down’s syndrome infants share honest account and dispel myths surrounding the condition

Mason Lee and Eli Taylor have down syndrome, picture here with their families. From left to right: Jaden Lee (brother), Steven Lee (dad), Zoe Lee (mum), Mason Lee, Eli Taylor, Emma Taylor (mum), Chris Taylor (dad) and Logan Taylor (brother). Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Super snow moon to light up Norfolk skies

Another super moon will rise in February. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

Picture: Archant

Virtual reality viewings and robot mortgage brokers – the future of house buying

Viewings will be done by virtual reality, eliminating the need to travel to a destination or for a viewing agent Pic: www.struttandparker.com

Bristol City request 500 more tickets for Norwich City clash

Max Aarons earned Norwich City an EFL Championship point against Bristol City at Ashton Gate. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists