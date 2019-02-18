Norwich city centre street reopens as roadworks continue

St Vedast Street in Norwich has reopened. Photo: @CastleMall Archant

A Norwich city centre street has reopened as a major shake-up to the surrounding roads continues.

In January, four months of work on Rose Lane and the surrounding areas began to widen pavements, introduce new crossing facilities and install a new cycle track to join up with the existing cycle lane on Cattle Market Street.

The bus lane in Rose Lane is also due to be removed, though the two existing lanes for traffic will continue.

As part of the work, St Vedast Street, between Prince Of Wales Road and Rose Lane, was due to shut for seven weeks.

On Monday, February 18 the road opened.

Closures put in place at King Street - on either side of King Street - will remain in place, with diversions put in place for access.

It comes as part of a wider £2.75m project on changes in the area, which has already seen King Street closed to traffic.

Check our live traffic map for information before you travel.