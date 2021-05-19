News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Gallery

Bombs, EDP ward and royal visits – the old Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 4:18 PM May 19, 2021   
Members of the honorary staff at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital being presented to the Queen and t

Members of the honorary staff at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital being presented to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. Date: 1957 - Credit: EDP Library

Staff at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital have been saving lives for almost two and a half centuries.

But only in the last 20 years or so have we had the modern university facility in Colney Lane.

The Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, dated 4th of February, 1971. Picture: Archant Library

The Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, dated 4th of February, 1971. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

Before that, there was the more centrally located hospital in St Stephens Road, which has stood since the 18th century.

It played a major role in caring for injured servicemen during both world wars – thanks to the help of generous EDP readers.

Staff busy in the kitchen at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, may have been taken in 1963. Picture:

Staff busy in the kitchen at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, may have been taken in 1963. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

In February 1915, the Eastern Daily Press ward was opened after readers dug deep in their pockets and raised £2,500 to build the temporary addition to the hospital.

During the Second World War, the hospital was bombed several times and, in June 1942, four wards and the main operating theatres were completely destroyed by the Luftwaffe.

New hip section at Norfolk & Norwich Hospital, 11th May 1968. Picture: Archant Library

New hip section at Norfolk & Norwich Hospital, 11th May 1968. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

You may also want to watch:

It became an NHS hospital when the service was founded shortly after the war, before undergoing a major expansion in the 1960s and '70s.

A 10-storey maternity block was opened by the Queen Mother in 1968 – the Queen herself also visited the hospital that decade – and a new main ward block was constructed in the 1970s.

Dr Jasper Goodwyn at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, June, 1991. Picture: Archant Library

Dr Jasper Goodwyn at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, June, 1991. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

As the century drew to a close, though, it became more and more apparent that the facilities available were no longer suitable to care for all the people living in and around Norwich.

And so, the move was made to the large, more modern building at Colney, and by 2001 the majority of the hospital's services were no longer in the city centre.

Norfolk and Norwich hospital radio, 23rd of December, 1975. Picture: Archant Library

Norfolk and Norwich hospital radio, 23rd of December, 1975. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

After it was fully vacated in 2003, the Department of Health sold the site to Persimmon Homes and it was redeveloped into 271 apartments.

There are still references to its medical past through the street names – you will find the likes of Kenneth McKee Plain (a famous surgeon) and Sarah West Close (the hospital's first matron).

The Chapel at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital taken around 1968. Picture: Archant Library

The Chapel at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital taken around 1968. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

• What memories do you have of the old Norfolk and Norwich Hospital? Let us know in the comments below!

Norwich hospital. Pictured: N&N Central Sterile Supply Dept N&N. Date: sep 1971

Norwich hospital. Pictured: N&N Central Sterile Supply Dept N&N. Date: sep 1971 - Credit: Archant

As part of his fundraising efforts to provide a swimming pool for disabled children, Richard Hearne,

As part of his fundraising efforts to provide a swimming pool for disabled children, Richard Hearne, otherwise known as Mr. Pastry, called in for a swing at the Jenny Lind Hospital in Norwich in February 1961. Sister Hose is seen on the right of the photo Photo: EDP Library - Credit: Archant

Late summer inundations. Pictured:Sstaff at Norfolk and Norwich hospital records sweep up after floo

Late summer inundations. Pictured:Sstaff at Norfolk and Norwich hospital records sweep up after flood. Date: Aug 1972 - Credit: Archant

Health care. Pictured: X ray session at Norwich hospital. Date: July 1957. Picture: EDP Library

Health care. Pictured: X ray session at Norwich hospital. Date: July 1957. Picture: EDP Library - Credit: Archant

Norwich hospital. Pictured: N&N Emergency op theatre no 1. Date: 16 jul 1971

Norwich hospital. Pictured: N&N Emergency op theatre no 1. Date: 16 jul 1971 - Credit: Archant

HM the Queen visiting the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital Photo: EDP Library Copy: For: EDP Archant

HM the Queen visiting the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital Photo: EDP Library Copy: For: EDP Archant © 2008 01603 772434 - Credit: Archant © 2008

Norwich hospital. Pictured: N&N examination room. Date: 16 jul 1971

Norwich hospital. Pictured: N&N examination room. Date: 16 jul 1971 - Credit: Archant


Nostalgia
Norwich News

