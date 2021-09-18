Scaffolding to finally come down from church in time for art installation

Published: 9:48 AM September 18, 2021

Scaffolding on the St Peter Mancroft Church in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

A prominent city church is close to a new look after being clad in scaffolding for more than a year.

Works have been taking place at the St Peter Mancroft Church in Hay Hill since September 2020.

And church officials are now hoping the scaffolding will be removed by the start of October in time for the arrival of the Gaia Earth art installation exhibition in the building.

Costing in the region of £250,000, the work has included roof repairs, new drainage systems and the cleaning of all the stained glass windows.

The monuments in the south aisle have been cleaned with lime-washing taking place in the aisle as well.

Re-leading of the fixed south aisle roof has also been part of the process.

St Peter Mancroft Church - Credit: Steve Adams

Michael Winter, communications officer for St Peter Mancroft, said: "This work was all much-needed.

"With the pandemic meaning that use of the church building was limited, the decision was taken to do the work now to limit disruption to church services, events and opening times."

Scaffolding was also inside the 15th century church until July 2021.

Part of the work carried out will also include replacing drainage pipes and improving the drainage in the south churchyard.

St Peter Mancroft, located opposite the Forum, has stood in the heart of the city for almost 600 years.

The Gaia Earth art installation will be open on selected days in October in the Infinity Ringing Chamber of the church.

The Gaia installation exhibition will be taking place at St Peter Mancroft Church in October - Credit: St Peter Mancroft

Gaia is a six-metre installation created by Luke Jerram, which depicts the earth using NASA imagery.

It will be suspended three metres above the church's choir stalls with free entry for visitors throughout the month.

One hour tours will be taking place for the project with visitors getting the chance for a photo opportunity of the installation after climbing the 63-step staircase.

The church will be hosting a series of talks, presentations and discussions throughout Gaia exploring our planet and the climate crisis from the perspective of both science and faith.

Opening times for the Gaia exhibition will be 10am to 3.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 6pm to 8pm on Thursdays.