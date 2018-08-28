Carol service to help support the homeless this Christmas

A carol service is taking place at Norwich Cathedral in support of the homeless.

The public are invited to a carol service at Norwich Cathedral to help support the homeless this Christmas.

The carol service on Monday, December 10 will raise funds for homeless charity St Martins and is organised in support of homelessness by the Dean of Norwich.

The service will begin at 7.30pm and will feature a song from The Martinotes, a choir formed of staff and clients.

This forms part of the charity’s annual Christmas appeal, where dozens of volunteers are taking to the city streets and supermarkets to collect donations during the busy shopping period in the run-up to Christmas. Last year, in December, it raised £29,000.

The charity has also partnered with Norfolk Community Foundation on the Surviving Winter campaign, which aims to keep vulnerable people warm and cared for this winter.

To donate, Visit the Surviving Winter appeal donation page at www.norfolkfoundation.com/news-events/launch-of-the-surviving-winter-appeal or call Norfolk Community Foundation on 01603 623 958.