Norwich charity marks 50th birthday

The Very Rev. Jane Hedges at the unveiling of the plaque, which marks 50 years since St Martins was founded - Credit: St Martins

A Norwich homelessness charity has celebrated 50 years in the city with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque.

Since it was founded in 1972, St Martins - Norfolk's largest homeless charity - has helped more than 25,000 people who were sleeping rough, homeless or vulnerably housed.

The plaque was unveiled by the Very Rev Jane Hedges at a garage in Cathedral Close where the charity first began.

The Very Rev Alan Webster, dean of Norwich Cathedral, made his garage available for people who were sleeping rough in the 1970s. His wife Margaret Webster attended the plaque unveiling and spoke about her memories of Eddie, the very first person to sleep there.

Chair of Trustees Colin Bland (left) with Margaret Webster (centre) and The Very Revd. Jane Hedges at the unveiling of the St Martins plaque, celebrating 50 years - Credit: St Martins

Chief executive Dr Jan Sheldon said: "Our 50th anniversary evokes feelings of both pride and sadness. Pride that the organisation is able to provide such a comprehensive range of specialist services but sadness that they are needed in 2022."