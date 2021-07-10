Published: 4:28 PM July 10, 2021

A Norwich homelessness charity has opened its very first charity shop with a difference.

St Martins' Donation Station in Magdalen Street, Anglia Square, is stocked with clothes, shoes, homeware, books, and games

But as well as the items being sold to the public at a low cost, the items are also available to people experiencing homelessness for free.

The charity's head of life skills, Nicky King, said: “We believe that everyone deserves to own high-quality clothes that make them feel great about themselves.

“People who use St Martins services who are referred to the shop can choose items free of charge and the entire left-hand side of the store is pay what you can afford or think it is worth.”

Ten-year-old young ambassador Amber Guymer cut the green ribbon at the grand opening. Last year, she raised £450 for St Martins.

Volunteer Sergio added: “I want to get a full-time job and improve my health. Volunteering here will help me do that.”