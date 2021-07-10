News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Not just your ordinary charity shop! City's Donation Station is officially open

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 4:28 PM July 10, 2021   
Ten-year-old Amber Guymer cuts the ribbon at St Martins Donation Station

Ten-year-old Amber Guymer cuts the ribbon at St Martins Donation Station - Credit: ST MARTINS

A Norwich homelessness charity has opened its very first charity shop with a difference.

St Martins' Donation Station in Magdalen Street, Anglia Square, is stocked with clothes, shoes, homeware, books, and games 

But as well as the items being sold to the public at a low cost, the items are also available to people experiencing homelessness for free.

St Martins volunteer Sergio arriving for his first shift

St Martins volunteer Sergio arriving for his first shift - Credit: ST MARTINS

The charity's head of life skills, Nicky King, said: “We believe that everyone deserves to own high-quality clothes that make them feel great about themselves.  

“People who use St Martins services who are referred to the shop can choose items free of charge and the entire left-hand side of the store is pay what you can afford or think it is worth.” 

You may also want to watch:

Ten-year-old young ambassador Amber Guymer cut the green ribbon at the grand opening. Last year, she raised £450 for St Martins.

Volunteer Sergio added: “I want to get a full-time job and improve my health. Volunteering here will help me do that.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'Baffling loophole' - How city bar can legally serve pints despite ban
  2. 2 Norwich woman stole from company to fund lifestyle she could not afford
  3. 3 Hell's Kitchen chef flying from LA for Norwich pub takeover
  1. 4 Chaos as city hit by sudden torrential downpours and floods
  2. 5 New city centre hotel given the go-ahead
  3. 6 Travel: Flash flooding causes widespread delays
  4. 7 Landlord's heartbreak as he is told pub must close for Euro 2020 final
  5. 8 Lotus Elise up for grabs in Norwich City charity competition
  6. 9 Two Norwich pubs closed as staff test positive for Covid-19
  7. 10 See 15 businesses and buildings up for sale or rent in Norwich
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Debenhams Orford Place Norwich

'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Biddle, Mr Tidd, Fred Smith from the Romany rights association and Simon Jay

Travellers given year to leave village site after appeal defeat

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The Boundary Junction on Norwich's ring road will see 10 weeks of disruption starting later this month due to roadworks.

Norwich Live

Ten weeks of £260k traffic light works at busy Norwich junction

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Sam Moore, pictured with her son Jayden, who got a penalty notice after parking in an adult and chil

Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus