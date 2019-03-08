Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Domesday Book church set for £200K revamp

PUBLISHED: 18:22 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:22 14 August 2019

From left, Neil Blunt, Chris Herries, Rachel Kidd and Mark Wilson, Norwich Historic Churches Trust. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

From left, Neil Blunt, Chris Herries, Rachel Kidd and Mark Wilson, Norwich Historic Churches Trust. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A deteriorating 1,000-year-old city church is set for a face-lift thanks to a charity grant.

St John de Sepulchre Church is set for renovation after receiving a �218,000 heritage grant. Picture: Jamie Honeywood St John de Sepulchre Church is set for renovation after receiving a �218,000 heritage grant. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Historic Churches Trust (NHCT) has secured a £218,000 grant towards repairs at St John de Sepulchre, on the corner of Finkelgate and Ber Street.

The church, mentioned in the Domesday Book, is one of 25 in the city founded during the 10th century although much of it now dates from the medieval period.

However, structural issues have left the building at risk.

In 2018 Historic England provided a development grant which allowed NHCT to carry out architectural investigations and develop a project. It has provided the latest grant to enable restorations to go ahead.

St John de Sepulchre Church is set for renovation after receiving a �218,000 heritage grant. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodSt John de Sepulchre Church is set for renovation after receiving a �218,000 heritage grant. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The repairs, due to start in November and be completed in 2020, will also enable the building to be removed from the Heritage at Risk Register.

You may also want to watch:

Mark Wilson, NHCT conservation manager, said: "We're very grateful to Historic England for supporting this project to save such a beautiful church and an important piece of Norwich's history.

"We're incredibly lucky to have access to so many medieval church buildings in Norwich. We believe they are a vital part of Norwich's cultural heritage and are something that should be cherished and cared for."

Rachel Kidd and Mark Wilson, Norwich Historic Churches Trust. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodRachel Kidd and Mark Wilson, Norwich Historic Churches Trust. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

He added: "We still have £12,000 to raise before the project is fully funded, so any contributions would be gratefully appreciated."

Dr Natalie Gates, partnerships team leader at Historic England in the East of England, said: "St John de Sepulchre is an outstanding example of an East Anglian medieval church.

"We are delighted that the essential repair work to this grade one-listed building is now able to progress, ensuring that it remains part of Norwich's cultural heritage for future generations to visit, explore and enjoy."

St John de Sepulchre is one of 31 surviving medieval parish churches in Norwich, according to NHCT.

St John de Sepulchre Church is set for renovation after receiving a �218,000 heritage grant. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodSt John de Sepulchre Church is set for renovation after receiving a �218,000 heritage grant. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

It was restored in the late 19th century, benefitting from the Victorians' interest in reviving medieval architectural styles.

After becoming redundant in 1984 it was used by an Eastern Orthodox congregation between 1986 and 2009. It stood empty for a number of years before being used by wedding and ceremonies venue The Flint Room, the tenants of which have supported NHCT in the restoration project.

Most Read

‘Eerie’ sound keeps people awake in Norwich

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Most Read

‘Eerie’ sound keeps people awake in Norwich

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Why is this British Airways plane doing loops over Norwich?

The BA flight is mapped doing loops around Norwich. Picture: FlightRadar24

Boy, 16, among four arrested after ‘large quantity’ of drugs seized in Norwich raid

Riverside Road in Norwich. Pic: Google Street View.

“Who would steal a bench?” - memorial stolen from Norwich street

Joanne Loombe has had a memorial bench stolen from outside Belvoir garage on Half Moon Way. Picture: Archant

The sign of the beast - look at Norfolk’s unique Viking brooches

Backward-facing beast brooch found at Burgh Castle. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

Heavy traffic causes delays

Heavy traffic in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists