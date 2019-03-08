Cat, hamster and several dogs enjoy church pet service despite 'biblical' rain

The pet blessing service at St.George Church, Colegate, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

All creatures great and small were welcomed to a special church service which went ahead despite rain of "biblical proportions".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pet blessing service at St.George Church, Colegate, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The pet blessing service at St.George Church, Colegate, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

St George's Church in Colegate, Norwich, threw open its doors to a host of four-legged friends, and even a rock called Rocky, for a service on Sunday, October 6, in celebration of the special relationship people have with their pets.

Assistant curate, Reverend Annie Blyth, said: "It was lovely, despite the rain being of biblical proportions.

You may also want to watch:

"We had about 25 people there, including a cat, a hamster called Rosie, maybe six dogs and a rock named Rocky."

The pet blessing service at St.George Church, Colegate, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The pet blessing service at St.George Church, Colegate, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

She added: "The important thing is that the people who came felt some love and had a good time.

"Everyone stayed and had coffee and the vicar blessed all the pets - including Rocky.

"The reason I thought it was important is that the relationship we have with our pets - it's not a sentimental fluffy thing.

"It's very special and I firmly believe the love we receive from them and give to them teaches us how to love each other better."