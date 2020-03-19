Search

Advanced search

Updated

Charity brings in expert to take ‘long, hard look’ amid cash problems

PUBLISHED: 11:20 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 19 March 2020

Norwich's St Edmunds Society trains young people in skills like construction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich's St Edmunds Society trains young people in skills like construction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A leading Norwich charity has brought in a consultant to take a “long, hard look” at its finances.

Former Chelsea footballer Dennis Wise, front right, presented a minibus to Lorraine Bliss, chief executive of the St Edmunds Society, in 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFormer Chelsea footballer Dennis Wise, front right, presented a minibus to Lorraine Bliss, chief executive of the St Edmunds Society, in 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

St Edmunds Society, on Oak Street, trains young people, who struggle in school, for practical jobs. It has been around for over 50 years, helping thousands of people start careers.

But chairman David Fullman said it was facing money problems.

In an email sent to staff on Monday, Mr Fullman wrote: “The Trustees are wholeheartedly committed to continuing to provide services and support for the young people that St Eds has been supporting for so many years.

“However, our financial situation continues to cause us concern.

The St Edmunds Society base on Oak Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe St Edmunds Society base on Oak Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Therefore we will be getting a consultant in to take a long hard look at the way we work and how various parts of what we do are funded, including whether any improvements can be made.

“As soon as there are any results from this exercise, we will let you know.”

Trustees are due to meet again in April by which time they hope the consultant will have finished their work.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Fullman told staff that the charity, which had 28 staff in 2018, had enough cash to pay them for this month, but it would not replace any staff who had left because it was already three quarters of the way through the school year.

Trustee Alan Bliss said it was crucial to keep the charity going, but nobody wanted to pay for it.

“We get no statutory funding,” he said. “If we don’t do what we do, the kids are going to fall into county lines and crime.”

Its board resigned in 2018 amid a dispute and one trustee, who left at that time, said St Eds had faced financial troubles for years.

According to its accounts, it had no reserves in either 2017 or 2018.

Its accountants said in March 2017 that the charity needed to increase reserves to continue running and it managed to do that by selling a property.

The charity made a loss of £116,000 in 2017 and £58,000 in 2018 - the year of its latest accounts.

It gets most of its money from schools to train pupils who struggle academically.

St Eds was named as the Countess of Wessex’s charity of the year at last year’s Royal Norfolk Show.

A conference arranged by St Eds for May has also been called off because of coronavirus.

Most Read

Large police presence in Norwich suburb due to concern for man’s safety

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

See inside this £220,000 period terraced house for sale after a cosmetic makeover

This terraced house with lots of luxury is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Most Read

Large police presence in Norwich suburb due to concern for man’s safety

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

See inside this £220,000 period terraced house for sale after a cosmetic makeover

This terraced house with lots of luxury is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Charity brings in expert to take ‘long, hard look’ amid cash problems

Norwich's St Edmunds Society trains young people in skills like construction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘This could change it all’: Norwich scientists developing home coronavirus test kit

Iceni Diagnostics is beginning development of a coronavirus test. Pictured is chief executive Professor Rob Field with a test similar to the format the coronavirus test will be. Picture: Iceni Diagnostics

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

New homeless hub WILL open after court rejects neighbours’ pleas

The homeless hub will open next to the Greek Orthodox Church on Recorder Road, Norwich. Photo: Norwich

Anglo-Saxon artefacts stolen in Norwich burglary

An Anglo-Saxon mount, believed to be from the 11th century, which was taken in a burglary in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24