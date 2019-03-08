Search

Times change: See how much this Norwich street has changed in 10 years

PUBLISHED: 08:25 15 June 2019

St Benedict's Street has changed a lot over the past 10 years. Picture: Google Maps

St Benedict's Street has changed a lot over the past 10 years. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Do you remember how St Benedicts Street looked a decade ago?

The gateway to the Norwich Lanes, St Benedicts Street has always boasted an eclectic mix of cafes, bars, restaurants and independent businesses.

And, just like any other area of the city centre, over the years the street has seen its fair share of businesses closing, opening and redevelopment.

Here we look take a trip back to 2008, to see just how much the street has changed, do you remember Back '2' Back clothing, Boats 'n' Bits or visiting The Rumbling Tum for a sandwich?

You may also want to watch:

