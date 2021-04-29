Buyer snaps up two Norwich red phone boxes at auction
A pair of Norwich red phone boxes have a new owner after being bought at auction for £4,800.
The booths, on St Andrews Street, were auctioned off on Tuesday and received one bid each.
The 8ft 3in boxes, also known as Jubilee kiosks, were designed in honour of the silver jubilee of King George V - Queen Elizabeth II's grandfather.
The iconic pieces of British heritage had a guide price of £2,500 each and were sold for £2,400 each to the same buyer.
At the same auction, a phone box in Yorkshire was bought for £28,200 and one in Edinburgh for £20,200.
Mat Harris, director at BidX1, said: “We’re delighted to have sold 11 of these much-loved red kiosks on our digital platform.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how the new owners put their own stamp on these distinctive red boxes – whether that’s a coffee shop, bakery, defibrillator or miniature art gallery.”
Due to a preservation order, the boxes cannot be removed or have their exterior altered.
