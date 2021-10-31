WATCH: 'Squirrel Spiderman' captured scaling home near Norwich

Video

A squirrel 'Spiderman' was captured scaling the side of a home in Bowthorpe. - Credit: Richard Harvey

A squirrel was captured scaling the side of a house near Norwich.

Richard Harvey, 56, was walking with his partner Jacquii Cann through an estate in Bowthorpe on Friday morning [October 29] when they saw the “squirrel Spiderman” on the side of a house.

Amused by this sight and wondering how it got up there, Mr Harvey thought he would capture the agile rodent in action.

He said: “I thought I would video it in case he jumped down but he then he started crawled all over the house and jumping across windows. I just caught it at the right time.

“It was like a squirrel Spiderman. I decided to share it on Facebook along with the mission impossible music. It gave people a laugh.”