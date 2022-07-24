Squirrel breaks into DIY store and is found gorging on bird feed by police

A squirrel broke into a B&Q store in Norwich looking for a late-night snack and set off the intruder alarm - Credit: Norwich Police

Police swooped on a DIY store in the city only to find a squirrel had broken into the premises on the hunt for a late-night snack.

Officers were called to a B&Q store in Norwich overnight on Saturday (July 23) after an intruder alarm was set off.

Upon arriving at the store they spotted the furry culprit who was helping themselves to a midnight feast.

Officers 👮🏼‍♂️ 👮🏼‍♂️ 👮🏼‍♂️ from #NWSNT attended an intruder alarm @BandQ last night and found the culprit 🐿 stealing 🥜 and bird food. Unfortunately he was too quick and nimble for us and got away!

#632 #951 #2312 pic.twitter.com/NHytroKYWd — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) July 24, 2022

The animal was found beside a pile of bird feed and was happily chomping away.

In a tweet, Norwich Police said the thief was "too quick and nimble" to catch and escaped the site when officers arrived.

The B&Q store in Boundary Road said it was not aware of the incident.

The shop in Hall Road said it was unable to comment on the matter.



