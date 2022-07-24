Squirrel breaks into DIY store and is found gorging on bird feed by police
Published: 1:59 PM July 24, 2022
- Credit: Norwich Police
Police swooped on a DIY store in the city only to find a squirrel had broken into the premises on the hunt for a late-night snack.
Officers were called to a B&Q store in Norwich overnight on Saturday (July 23) after an intruder alarm was set off.
Upon arriving at the store they spotted the furry culprit who was helping themselves to a midnight feast.
The animal was found beside a pile of bird feed and was happily chomping away.
In a tweet, Norwich Police said the thief was "too quick and nimble" to catch and escaped the site when officers arrived.
The B&Q store in Boundary Road said it was not aware of the incident.
The shop in Hall Road said it was unable to comment on the matter.