News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Squash players make a racket after being squeezed out in courts row

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:12 AM December 4, 2021
Squash players

The number of squash courts is to be permanently reduced at UEA Sportspark in Norwich. - Credit: Sean Pollock Photographer

A sports centre has been accused of squeezing out squash players in a row over courts being turned into more profitable gym facilities. 

The UEA Sportspark in Norwich said financial pressures caused by the pandemic and increased competition from rival gyms meant it planned to turn two squash courts into a permanent extension to its fitness centre.

The Sportspark at the UEA. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Sportspark at the UEA. - Credit: Archant

Regular players said the first they had heard of the plans was a tweet stating “the decision to reduce squash provision to three courts during the height of the pandemic, will be retained going forwards”.

A petition started by Mark Slade, 54, received over 300 signatures within 24 hours and led to a heated two hour meeting between players and Sportspark bosses.

The row comes amid wider fears for the future of the sport, which experts say has been in steady decline for a couple of decades.

Mr Slade said that the consequences of losing two courts would be dire to the growth of the racket sport and would discourage others from returning.

“The process of how this has been managed is, quite frankly, shocking,” he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 City centre steak restaurant to DOUBLE in size thanks to move
  2. 2 WATCH: Moment hero doorman tackles knifeman during Norwich triple stabbing
  3. 3 Arrests after woman held hostage in home containing drugs and samurai sword
  1. 4 Arena plans expected to bring windfall to city
  2. 5 Road closed after BMW comes off the road in Mousehold Heath
  3. 6 Norwich independent school named one of best in East Anglia
  4. 7 Norfolk car dealership and MOT centre named among best in the country
  5. 8 Woman arrested after man hit with a broom in city centre
  6. 9 'Never too old': Barber who joined industry at 29 named best in region
  7. 10 Ultra modern city home with underground shelter for sale for £550,000

Director of sports and commercial services, Phil Steele, apologised for the lack of due diligence, but told the meeting: “We have ageing facilities that need to be updated.”

Phil Steele, director of sport at the UEA. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Phil Steele, director of sport at the UEA. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Figures presented by the managerial team showed that during the 2019/2020 academic year, 29,000 squash players took to the UEA courts, while 218,000 people swiped through the gym’s turnstile.

"The gym, in effect, is the driving fundraiser for the entire park, and we have seen more and more participants leave because of a lack of space,” said Mr Steele.

Keep fit enthusiasts try the new equipment at the free fitness open weekend to celebrate the Sportsp

The UEA Sportspark said increased competition from rival gyms meant it needed to expand its fitness centre. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

“When we look at how we apply the prioritisation of expenditure, we have to do it according to user participation,” he added.

Mark Heazle, head of sport and physical activity and himself squash player of more than 30 years, admitted he felt conflicted by the decision. 

“I’m making sure this decision is made with the best intention, but even I can’t seem to find an alternate route,” he said.

Squash racket and ball

UEA squash players said losing two courts would be dire to the growth of the sport. - Credit: Getty Images

Mr Slade said players would continue to press for the courts to be retained. 

“I would urge the directors to be more proactive, and find an alternative way forward that doesn't cost us the courts,” he said.

James McAtear, another regular squash player, said: “These commercial pressures will never leave, but if you start chipping away slowly at the community that this place offers, it won’t be long before the Sportspark loses its uniqueness.”

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The first of the flats is lifted into place by a giant crane, Webster Court, Norwich

Norwich City Council

Block of flats for the homeless built in just three days

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Covid vaccine walk-in centre queues at Castle Quarter in Norwich

Coronavirus

Queues at walk-in centre amid jab confusion

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Laura Whatling, co-owner, Briony Rigby, bartender and Cameron Skinner, supervisor, at Tipsy Jar.

Food and Drink | Video

New cocktail bar with a twist opens in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Police monitoring Prince of Wales Road in Norwich for reports of drink spiking

Teenager admits stabbing three people in Norwich city centre

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon