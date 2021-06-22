Talks planned with police after horror attack on teenager

Published: 2:27 PM June 22, 2021

Faulty street lights in Sprowston are due to be replaced by the town council - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2009

Community leaders will have talks with police after a teenager was knocked unconscious and had his trainers stolen from his feet.

Action is also on the cards over improving street lighting in Sprowston, where residents were shocked by the attack.

Sprowston Town Council is planning to tender for its streetlight replacement programme this year.

This will focus on converting older lights with higher fault rates into LED lights, and areas with poor lighting will also be looked at.

It comes as concerns have been raised about lighting in Sprowston following the attack on a 14-year-old boy in Windsor Park Gardens on Monday, June 14 around 3.40pm.

Councillor John Fisher said lights were inspected if reports are received about dark areas.

But Sprowston resident Marcus Moore expressed concern about streetlights not being maintained in the area following the incident.

He added: "It doesn't help with buses in the evening no longer going along North Walsham Road which makes people feel unsafe walking past that particular area."

Steve Wickers, managing director of First Eastern Counties, said: “I want to reassure people that we have not experienced any anti-social behaviour in the vicinity of Sprowston that would alarm me to thinking there was a threat to safety for people travelling on our services.

"The incident that happened in Windsor Park Gardens was identified and treated by the police as an isolated event. However, we will continue to monitor any further incidents if they arise.”

The town council will be looking into what can be done to allay resident fears following the robbery in which £5 was also taken from the teenager.

Town clerk Guy Ranaweera said: "We were saddened to hear of the attack at Windsor Park Gardens and hope the young victim recovers quickly.

"The council will be discussing the situation with the local policing team to ascertain what safety measures can be put in place."

Police are keen to hear from anyone with information regarding the attack which is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Wicks at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/41593/21 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.