World in Motion meets Wizzard as girls football team drops Christmas single

A girls footie team has swapped the pitch for a recording studio in an unusual bid to raise awareness of the women's game.

Kids at Sprowston FC have joined forces with former Sprowston High teacher John Allerhand to release a jingle this festive season titled 'Where is Christmas?'

Mr Allerhand - aka Mr A - penned the tune some time ago but knew he'd need some help recording it.

So when he saw the impact joining Sprowston Girls Under-13s had on his 12-year-old stepdaughter Liliana, he realised he had found his choir as well as a cause to get behind.

Liliana moved to England from her native Germany in 2018 and had very little English, but with Germany defending world champions was already a huge football fan.

But after joining the Sprowston team she soon found settling into her new home far easier, helping her make friends, pick up the language and grow in confidence.

And it is this that inspired Mr A to give something back to the club - and for him, his Christmas anthem was just the thing.

Drafting in members of the Under-13s squad to sing backing vocals, Mr A recorded to catchy tune at Plug Studios in Norwich and is releasing it to raise funds for the club, as well as the Women in Sport charity.

He said: "Recording the song with the girls was just terrific fun - the studio said they created more havoc than any of the heavy metal bands that record there, but they sang beautifully.

"The club made such a difference for Liliana, they've all been so supportive of her and she's made so many friends, so this is my way of saying thank you for all they've done."

And Mr A has lofty ambitions for the song, which is released on Sunday and aims to raise greater awareness of the women's game.

He said: "We want the song to be everywhere - we want it to be in the charts and we want it to be on Radio One. But we also want to encourage more girls to play football - it isn't a boy's sport anymore."

Where Is Christmas? by Mr A and the Football Angels can be heard on Spotify and will be available via Apple Music.

Where Is Christmas? - the lyrics

Chorus

Where Is Christmas?

I can't wait to celebrate,

Where is Christmas?

I can't wait, it's not too late

Verse

Born in a stable a long time ago,

A mummy called Mary, a daddy called Joe,

Mary got pregnant, Joe didn't know how,

So he bought a donkey and they rode into town.

A star in the east informed the wise men,

That they had to travel to Bethlehem

Along with some shepherds and 5,000 sheep,

Each made a promise, Mary's secret to keep.

Chorus

When Jesus grew up he respected his dad,

For trusting his mum, it made him so glad.

To think of the angel and follow God's plan,

Saving the world when you're only a man.

Thirty years on, there's no avoiding the job,

He tells everybody he's the son of God.

And when they kill him he tries to come back,

Bringing forgiveness, for all that we lack.

Middle eight

Snow is falling,

Light the candles,

Believe in the angel,

Mary and Jo

So if you give presents put them under a tree,

And please make sure you buy one for me,

Believe in the angel and Mary and Joe,

They started a journey and it's time to come home.

Chorus