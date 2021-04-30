More trees could be planted to stop pavement parking in town

Published: 9:18 AM April 30, 2021

A council is exploring the option of planting more trees, including on verges, amid complaints of people parking on pavements in residential areas.

Sprowston Town Council will contact its tree warden to see where planting would be feasible before deciding whether the funds are available for the scheme.

During April's full council meeting, Bill Couzens said there was "plenty of scope" for planting, citing the new development on Atlantic Avenue.

And Barbara Lashley said there was an opportunity to make a difference, to replace some of Harrison's Wood and plant more indigenous species for the biodiversity of the area.

She said: "Over time these old crop trees are going to fall down and need clearing away. If we do not think about we will be left with a piece of scrubland."

The council also discussed planting on verges, with councillor Dawn Coleman stating the trees on verges were cut down in the 1980s in order to save money.

She said it would be nice to have these back to increase biodiversity and for aesthetical reasons.

Martin Callam said some people "do not care" about the verges and damage them when parking, so the trees would be welcome.

Sprowston mayor John Ward said: "I recently had a complaint about Leveson Road. I went there on Sunday night and eight cars were parked on the pavement so it is not always other people [who are parking]."

Mrs Lashley added that there had been damage to the footpaths on Moore Avenue which meant they had to be replaced.

Mr Ward said he had committed to spending his budget next year on electric charging points so he would not have the funds for trees.

But he suggested Broadland district councillor Judy Leggett's funds if the planting of trees appeared to be suitable following talks with the tree warden.

Mrs Leggett said she "fully supported" the idea.

She added: "It's no good planting trees if we can't support them in their early years, so we need to plant the right trees in the right place."