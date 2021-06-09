Gallery
School teacher introduces 'wobbel yoga' for babies to Norfolk
- Credit: Jess Wilkins
A teacher at a Norwich special needs school is just one of three people across the country who are running 'wobbel yoga' classes for babies and toddlers.
Sprowston's Sophie Anna, 32, launched the Yoga Feed Norwich a month ago with classes starting on Monday.
The Parkside School teacher has started the wobbel yoga classes at Queen's Hill Primary School and White House Farm Primary School, but is hoping to branch out across Norwich.
Wobbel yoga originates in the Netherlands and Belgium with only two operating teachers in England, based in Warwickshire and Hampshire, listed on the official website.
The form of yoga involves a bendy wooden balance board to aid the physical development and hand eye coordination of babies and toddlers.The board is made with layers of European beech wood.
Miss Anna said: "Wobbel boards are amazing and are getting quite big all over the world. I love working with children. It's my calling."
At the end of her classes, Miss Anna allows a period of 15 minutes for parents to socialise after months of Covid restrictions.
"Parents have had it really hard during the pandemic with a lot of mental health problems," Miss Anna said.
She said bookings have gone well so far for her classes for six to seven-year-olds after the initial disruption.
"My boards were all held up in the Netherlands because of Brexit as well as Covid," Miss Anna said.
"I started teaching at Parkside in January. The second lockdown happened as I was going into school and at that point it all got quite delayed.
"It is all Covid safe and all within the rules but it is very hard to find clear guidelines at the moment. For example, we have a class of 10 but only six are allowed to sing at once.
"The response has been brilliant so far so it is starting to build up."
Miss Anna has taught special needs since 2011 before stopping to have children. Upon returning she decided to start wobbel yoga classes having been trained last year.
Her website can be found at www.theyogafeednorwich.co.uk or by searching the Yoga Feed Norwich on Facebook and Instagram.